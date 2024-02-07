T3 Live: today's tech news in brief

We cover a wide range of subjects here on T3, from the latest shows coming to streaming services, to Apple and Samsung device launches and even air fryers, so it can be hard keeping up with the latest news as it happens.
Will Apple return to older designs for the iPhone 16 camera?
The Apple iPhone 16 could see the return of an older design feature, as the camera bump on the rear is tipped to change.
Reports claim that the rear lenses could be housed in a smaller pill-shaped unit that harks back to former phones.
Shark's first robot vacuum arrives
The Shark Matrix Robot is the brand's first cordless, smart vacuum cleaner that can even mop your floors for good measure.
It's the first from the brand to come to the UK, although we're not yet sure about price or availability as yet.
PS5 DualSense controller getting some neat upgrades
The DualSense controller for PlayStation 5 is getting some nifty upgrades to enhance its reputation as one of the smartest gamepads around.
For starters, the internal speaker will be improved, with higher volume capabilities, and the microphone gets some tweaks too.