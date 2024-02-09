Apple TV+ sci-fi series' return in peril as production hits the (space) rocks

Apple TV+ has been flying when it comes to science fiction programming. It's list of top quality sci-fi series includes Silo, Severance, For All Mankind and Invasion, while creepy thriller Constellation will debut later this month.

However, one of Apple's biggest sci-fi shows has hit a rather large speed bump on its path to return to the best TVs around. Foundation season 3 is in a spot of bother, having suffered budget cuts and production issues – so much so that the cast and crew have reportedly been sent home from filming.

According to Deadline, they had convened for the shoot but were told to stand down while the issues are ironed out. There is currently no new start date, it is said.

This isn't the first delay the show has suffered, around a third of season 3 was allegedly filmed before the strikes hit schedules last year. But this time the reported alteration to the budget could be harder to navigate for a series that relies so heavily on top notch special effects.

We certainly hope the issues are solved speedily though, as Foundation season 2 ended on something of a cliffhanger.

If you've not watched either of the first two seasons yet, we thoroughly recommend you do so – they are both available on Apple TV+ now, in Dolby Vision (on suitable sets) and with an amazing Dolby Atmos soundtrack that sounds great through one of the best soundbars on the market.

Based on a trilogy of novels by the great Isaac Asimov, it stars Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jared Harris (Chernobyl, The Expanse), Leah Harvey and Lou Llobell. Its showrunner is David S. Goyer of The Dark Knight and Blade fame.

Critics have rated Foundation 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and it is truly epic in scale. There's certainly plenty to binge on too, with each season lasting for 10 episodes apiece.