Tesla owners get a free upgrade that iPhone users will love

While there are many different EVs which you could opt for, it's fair to say that Tesla are still the pick of the bunch for many. The brand – led by global business tycoon, Elon Musk – have attained a cult following around the world.

Now, users of Tesla cars have got a decent free upgrade. In the latest software update, ultrawide band Bluetooth connectivity has been added.

That's designed to improve accuracy for those using the app to unlock their vehicle. Users can go into the Tesla app to unlock without a physical key.

The addition of ultrawide band technology should make that process much more accurate. In theory, it will ensure the vehicle is only being unlocked when you pass close by. That may not have been the case with older technology.

A statement from the release notes says, "Ultrawide band (UWB) technology is now available for Phone Key. So your vehicle and Phone Key can communicate with greater accuracy to more responsively lock, unlock, and open Automatic Doors."

It's a decent upgrade for users. Not only will it increase security by ensuring you aren't accidentally unlocking your car as you wander around, it should also make life more seamless for users.

In order to take advantage of the new technology, users will need both a vehicle and an iPhone which supports ultrawide band technology. That includes everything from the iPhone 11 and later, though it's worth noting that the iPhone SE models aren't capable of running that.

Beyond that, though, you should be good to go. Make sure you have the latest version of the app downloaded in order to use the feature.

Oh, and don't panic if you don't have the update right away. These things can take some time to roll out to users, so you may need to wait a little while longer for it to hit your device.