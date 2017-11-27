Listen to expensive audio equipment whilst sipping martinis at this "ultimate listening station" designed by Globe-Trotter

Globe-Trotter and The Analogue Foundation have teamed up to to create the ultimate Listening Station, and if it looks anything like Globe-Trotter's range of luxury luggage, you'll have to fight us off it.

"In a world where everything is going digital, Globe-Trotter and The Analogue Foundation both appreciate the quality and richness of analogue, placing value on craftsmanship and design, and according due importance to the object itself in recognition of its power to evoke memories and form a personal attachment to it. The analogue listening experience is one you won’t forget in a hurry."

So, err, what is the Listening Station?

Globe-Trotter and The Analogue Foundation have mixed life’s greatest pleasures – good music with a good drink.

You'll be able to play records carefully selected by The Analogue Foundation on a customised turntable, furnished with a selection of high-quality Audio-Technica phono cartridges including the AT-ART9 magnetic core moving coil and AT33Sa Shibata stylus.

You'll also have a choice of hi-fidelity headphones provided by Audio-Technica.

If you're happy with Apple EarPods, then this experience probably isn't for you.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Once you’ve settled down with your favourite vinyl, lean back and enjoy a favourite drink from a built-in cocktail drawer complete with a set of tumblers found at the bottom of the Listening Station.

Sounds awesome, right?

The station will be unveiled on February 1, 2018 at Spiritland, King’s Cross, and will be on display in Globe-Trotter’s flagship store at 35 Albemarle Street, London, from Monday 19th February, 2018 in the bespoke lounge.

Liked this?