Limited edition white PS4 Destiny bundle announced

A stylish limited edition "Glacier White" PS4 console is going to be released as part of a bundle with Destiny on September 9th.

The bundle was announced by Sony at this year's E3 conference and includes a 500GB PS4 and DualShock 4 controller, Destiny, and a 30-day voucher for Playstation Plus.

Whilst the game is going to be available for Xbox, Sony will be tempting potential PS4 owners with exclusive content and access to a special Destiny first-look 'alpha' starting this Thursday.

That's ahead of the actual beta release which will go out on July 17 on PS4.

Along with the white PS4 bundle, Sony is also making available a "Jet Black" PS4 packaged with a copy of the game and a Piano Black 500GB PS3 bundle for those who don't want to make the jump to the next generation just yet.

If you've forgotten why you should be excited about Destiny - just take a look at the trailer embedded below.



By Peter Rawlins