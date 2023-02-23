Lighter, faster, greener: Adidas updates its most popular running shoe franchise

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adidas' Ultraboost line of running shoes has always been one of the most popular among casual runners, not least because the shoes were soft and bouncy and looked quite cool, too. And if you liked the previous iterations of the shoe – we sure did, check out T3's Adidas Ultraboost 19, Adidas Ultraboost 21 and Adidas Ultraboost 22 reviews – you'll love the new lighter and more sustainable Ultraboost Light.

Marking a decade since the introduction of BOOST technology, the new and improved Ultraboost Light benefits from 30% lighter BOOST material. Taking runners' experiences to the next level, the all-new Ultraboost Light also boasts a redesigned Linear Energy Point (LEP) found on the sole of the shoe has been reworked to "optimise responsiveness and work in harmony" with the new Light BOOST material.

Looking at the press images, the Ultraboost Light seems very similar to previous Ultraboost shoes with its chunky heel, plush integrated heel tab and sporty, tight-fitting upper. “Thanks to our ground-breaking material innovation – Light BOOST – runners retain the existing benefits of running in an Ultraboost, but with the bonus of a lighter silhouette,” adds Simon Lockett, Footwear Product Marketing Category Director at Adidas.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Another new addition is the PRIMEKNIT+ upper, which we already saw on the unique Adidas 4DFWD sneakers, built for ultimate breathability and comfort, and the Continental natural performance rubber outsole that is said to provide optimum traction in any weather condition. As for sustainability, the Ultraboost Light has a 10% lower carbon footprint than previous versions.

Interestingly, Adidas recommends the Ultraboost Light for performance running, which might surprise people who ever ran in Ultraboost before. If by 'performance' they mean recovery performance, we'd certainly agree. The aggressive 10 mm drop does suggest a more forward-moving approach, though.

The new Ultraboost Light will launch in a white colourway, featuring solar red and core black detailing, priced at $190/£170/€190 and is available to purchase in-store and online at Adidas US (opens in new tab), Adidas UK (opens in new tab), with Early Access for members of the adidas Adi Club from today. For more info about Adidas performance footwear, visit our best running shoes guide.