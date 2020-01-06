LG reveals the world's first 48-inch OLED 4K TV, bringing cheap OLED for all

If you wanted to treat your living room to the wonders of an OLED 4K TV, you've needed two things: several thousand pounds, and a space big enough for at least a 55-inch display.

Now, LG is solving one of those two issues, and it should make the other more palatable too. At CES 2020, it's introduced the world's first 48-inch OLED 4K TV, which sits as part of the company's 'CX' line of OLED screens, which is basically it's mid-range selection, including all the latest panel and processing tech for reasonable prices.

And while LG hasn't revealed prices yet, the fact that the new 48-inch OLED sits at the bottom of the range, under the 55-inch CX model that used to be smallest and cheapest option, it should be the most affordable set, too.

The CX range also comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch sizes, and will have a new generation of LG's Alpha 9 image processor, which includes more advanced deep learning systems and other trickery to optimise the picture depending on the type of content you're watching.

LG is also updating its higher-end OLEDs, including the design-led new GX range, the ultra-thin (under 3mm) magnetically-mounted WX Wallpaper TV, and even the RX rollable OLED, which should finally get a release.

(Image credit: LG)

On top of all that, LG is updating its 88-inch 8K OLED screen with the latest tech, and introducing a 77-inch 8K OLED model, which is a little more living-room friendly, at least, and is designed to be wall-mounted (whereas the 88-inch model has a huge stand that it can't be detached from).

There will also be six new 8K TVs based on LG's NanoCell LCD technology. There will be three models – the top-tier Nano99, the mid-range Nano97, and the (relatively) entry-level Nano95. All three models will come in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.