Lenovo Legion Tab is an 8.8-inch Android tablet for gamers

Quick Summary Lenovo is bringing its dedicated gaming Android tablet to the UK and Europe. The Lenovo Legion Tab has proprietary vapor cooling and a QHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It starts at €599.

Lenovo has been going great guns in gaming of late – we've been particularly impressed by the Legion Go handheld and the Legion 7i laptop we saw during CES in January is easily one of the best looking we've seen.

Now it is reimagining the humble Android tablet as a gaming device too, with the launch of the Lenovo Legion Tab.

The tablet comes with an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers 256GB of on-board storage. You can also expand that using a microSD card, by up to an additional 1TB.

What makes it a dedicated mobile gaming tablet though is Lenovo's proprietary Legion ColdFront: Vapor technology and an oversized vapor chamber. There are three user modes for play too, which will adjust the performance depending on whether you need to keep the device cooler, save battery, or go hell for leather with maximum frame rates.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

Additionally, a 6,550mAh battery ensures that play sessions can last that bit longer, while Quick Charge 3.0 tech and 45W charging ensures that you can top it up quickly before carrying on. That's through its USB-C port, of course, which is also DisplayPort 1.4-enabled to connect the Tab to an external TV or monitor.

The tablet is available in a storm grey colour and weighs just 350g, so should be comfortable to hold for longer play periods.

There's a dual-camera unit on the rear, sporting a 13-megapixel main cam and 2-megapixel macro. A front-facing 8-megapixel camera is also available for selfies and video chats.

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless technologies are supported.

The Lenovo Legion Tab has already been on release in China, but is now coming to the UK and Europe. It'll be available this month (March) priced from €599. We're still awaiting UK pricing details.