Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon 27 table-sized tablet

Lenovo has unveiled their first Table PC: a 27-inch multi-touch desktop that can lie flat on any surface.

The PC manufacturer has teamed up with Electronic Arts to bring a host of customized games multiplayer games, taking advantage of Windows 8's touch functionality. The classic Monopoly, for example, has been revamped, allowing families to all take part on one screen. 8 games are included, with the ability of download more from the pre-loaded Lenovo App Store.

Featuring an Intel Core 7 processor and Nvidia GeForce graphics, the Horizon will also come with a special set of accessories, such as an e-dice which they hope will combine the physical accessory with the on-screen, digital action, an activity Lenovo is referring to as “phygital.”

Lenovo has also launched their Multimode Table, designed for the Horizon which will allow users to angle the PC, from lying flat to a 90 degree wall-like mount.

Revealed at CES, the Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon Table PC will be available early summer time, through Lenovo.com, with prices from approximately $1,699 which is just over £1,050.