Lego Star Wars gets major Amazon Prime Day discount on PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Experience Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at its lowest price yet

Matthew Forde
One of 2022's best video games. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, has been slashed by more than 65% as part of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Only being released earlier this year, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga encompasses all nine Star Wars saga films. That includes the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies – all together in playable form for the first time. With well over 350 characters to unlock from a galaxy, far far away, this is a must-buy for any Star Wars fans young or old. 

It's also genuinely a great deal, being the first time we've seen the price drop below the £30 mark since it launched on April 5th, 2022. Best of all, it's available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch. Check out all of the deals below: 

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5): was £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
PlayStation 5 owners can save over 60% on Lego Star Wars in this Amazon Prime Day deal – be quick before it goes. 

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Similarly, PS4 owners can make the same saving on Lego Star Wars in this Amazon Prime Day deal. Better still, the game is backwards compatible so it will play on PS5 once you make the upgrade. 

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox): was £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Xbox players have the same great deal whether across Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S with backwards compatibility available too. 

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo Switch): was £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Finally, those wanting the pleasure of playing on a big TV and on the go, can experience Lego Star Wars on Nintendo Switch in this Amazon Prime Day deal. 

