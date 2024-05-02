Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon now even cheaper than Black Friday – be quick though as it'll sell out fast

As any Lego enthusiast will tell you, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series is one of the most desirable sets around. However, considering it is usually £734.99, that could put it out of reach for many.

However, there are some amazing deals around as part of the annual Star Wars May 4th celebrations that might tempt you to part with your savings, as you can get 20% off the set right now – a sum gives you £150 off.

You will need to be quick though – as we found out during Black Friday, whenever this set goes on sale it sells out fast.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series set: was £734.99, now £584.99 at Amazon

An awesome set for any adult builder, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is a behemoth that includes two crews of minifigs – representing the original trilogy and last few films.

There's even a second deal that makes great sense if you're a big Lego collector. You can get the Millennium Falcon with the Lego Technic Batmobile (from the latest film, The Batman) for just £664.98 – that's £160 off their combined value.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon + Technics Batmobile: was £824.98, now £664.98 at Amazon

Why not build two massive movie classics with this bundle? You get the Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series set plus the Technics Batmobile from The Batman film.

Why buy the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series set?

This is a mammoth build that will take a fair while to complete. It comprises 7,541 pieces and comes with two complete crews, with the likes of Han Solo and Chewbacca joined by Finn and Rey from the more recent movies.

Once constructed, the Millennium Falcon has removable hull pieces so you can see inside at the intricate detail, and its replica scale means the crew can even fit inside the cockpit.

It really is a rather special Lego set that you'll covet for years (I know I would).