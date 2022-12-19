Last minute Christmas deal offers Spotify Premium for free for 3 months

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Christmas is only a few days away and if you're a bit behind on your Christmas gift shopping, this week is your last opportunity to tick everything off your list. Because it's last minute and the post office is backed up, choosing a gift that can get sent to them electronically like gift cards or vouchers (opens in new tab) means they're guaranteed to get their gift on time.

Some of the best last minute Christmas gift ideas (opens in new tab) are on streaming services and subscriptions. If you know someone who loves music, give them the gift of Spotify with 3 months of songs, albums and podcast listening for free.

Get Spotify Premium for free for 3 months (opens in new tab)

From now until 31st December, music lovers can get the Spotify Premium Individual plan for free for 3 months. One of the best music app subscription deals (opens in new tab) on offer right now, new Spotify Premium users won’t pay a penny until March/April 2023, saving you £29.97.

Spotify is the most popular music streaming platform of all time, with access to millions of songs, podcasts and more. The Individual Spotify Platinum plan allows you to listen to music ad-free, offline, on-demand and with unlimited skips. Not only can you find classic albums and the latest songs, but the Spotify platform also has exclusive podcasts and fun features to take advantage of.

This deal is an amazing Christmas gift for music lovers and podcast fans, and as it can be cancelled at any time and reinstalled without any costs, it's also a great way to save money on Spotify (opens in new tab). To view the Spotify Premium Individual deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details.

(opens in new tab) Spotify Premium Individual plan: Free for 3 months (opens in new tab)

Still looking for the perfect Christmas gift? Gift the Spotify Premium Individual plan to friends, family or loved ones, and the subscription is free for 3 months. Spotify Premium unlocks millions of songs, albums and podcasts, and you can listen to whatever you want ad-free and offline, with unlimited skips. Deal ends 31st December 2022.