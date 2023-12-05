KitchenAid reinvents the kettle with new precise temperature controlled design

KitchenAid has just launched a new kettle that gives you more control over your morning brew. With its variable temperature control, the new KitchenAid kettle is quick, precise, pretty and a must-have appliance for your kitchen.

KitchenAid is well known for its colourful and luxurious collection of kitchen appliances. In particular, its collection of best stand mixers are incredibly popular and always in high demand. Its latest product launches include a new kettle and toaster which have clever temperature control settings that are more precise than ever before.

I know what you’re thinking: how exciting can a kettle be?! I would normally agree with you but the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle is surprisingly impressive and already holds top spot in our best kettle guide. Aside from its fun curvy shape and bright colourways, the new version of the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle lets you select the precise temperature to get the most out of your tea, coffee and other hot drinks.

While traditional kettles heat your water to boiling point, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle lets you control the temperature rather than having to boil it to its maximum and wait for it to cool down. It has six temperature settings which are available in 10°C increments from 50-100°C and features a temperature gauge that allows you to check the temperature of the water in use.

With some teas and coffees, the temperature of the water you use is extremely important. Depending on what you’re drinking, the water’s heat can positively and negatively affect how your drink will taste. With the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle, you can make delicate green and white teas that would otherwise be damaged by boiling water. Alternatively, let the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle heat to its full potential to make strong drinks like black, herbal or rooibos tea.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

With heat in mind, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle has dual-wall construction to keep the kettle at its desired temperature for up to 30 minutes after it’s heated up. Not only does this prevent you from having to repeatedly boil the kettle but it helps you waste less water.

The new style of the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle is curvaceous, bold and comes with a 360°C base. Available in multiple colours, including the iconic Empire Red, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle is available for £199.

Alongside this new launch is a new KitchenAid Artisan Toaster . It has a similar curvy style to the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle and has two extra wide slots to toast a variety of bread. With retaining heat in mind, the new KitchenAid toaster (that’s priced at £269) has an automatic lift and lower feature that keeps toast warm. It also has shade settings and an LED countdown timer to help you get the perfect colour and toastiness of your bread.