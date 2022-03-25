Kirby and the Forgotten Land gets astonishingly good launch day deal on Switch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches on Nintendo Switch today with an incredibly cheap deal already available at Currys. The new platformer has an RRP price of £49.99 but can cut down by a whopping 42%.

All you need to do is head to the Currys website and once you get to the checkout use the code 'SWNEXTDAY' to get the discount. You can also opt for next-day delivery to get the game tomorrow and start playing right away.

As outlined in T3's review of Kirby and the Forgotten Land , the game switches up Kirby's traditional 2D side-scrolling gameplay for more open 3D environments. The game is brimming with colour and wonder alongside some superb power-ups that make for an enjoyable adventure.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch): was £39.99, now £34.99 with code 'SWNEXTDAY' at Currys

Kirby's newest game launches today and this price from Currys is the best we've seen on the web. Don't miss out!

Why pick up Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Switch?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land sees the loveable pink protagonist thrown into a post-apocalyptic world via a spiralling wormhole, only to discover that all of the Waddle Dees (a peaceful species from Kirby's homeworld) are being taken prisoner by a new group of enemies called the "Beast Pack". With the help of Kirby's new mysterious friend Elfilin, a cute chinchilla-like creature, it's up to the duo to explore the land, save the caged Waddle Dees and take down the Beast Pack.

While the game's challenge can be a bit lacking at times, it's still a thoroughly enjoyable platformer perfect for people of all ages. Young kids, in particular, will love the stunning bright visuals, while those with a busy schedule will appreciate its length with the game's main story taking anywhere from 10 to 12 hours to complete.

There are also plenty of things to do after rolling credits, such as taking part in addictive mini-games in the new hub world, Waddle Dee Town, levelling up all of Kirby's new abilities or completing Treasure Road, one-off side levels that focus on specific powers.