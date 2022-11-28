Kindle Unlimited Cyber Monday deal offers first 3 months for just $1

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kindle Unlimited, Amazon's subscription service that provides access to millions of digital titles, audio books, and magazine subscriptions, is offering a limited time Cyber Monday offer that is just too good to pass up.

Offering not only a 30 day free trial that lets users try Kindle Unlimited for a whole month at no charge, new users who sign up for Kindle Unlimited today can do so for just $0.99/month for the first three months.

Check out the Kindle Unlimited Cyber Monday deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Prime members will need to sign in to take advantage of the deal, but this limited time offer delivers the cheapest price for Kindle Unlimited in some time. For just $1, you can get three months of unlimited books, audio books, magazines, and more. After the three months are up, the subscription goes back to $9.99/month, which in all seriousness isn't bad for the amount of content Kindle Unlimited has to offer.

This Kindle Unlimited Cyber Monday deal is an incredible chance for those who enjoy a good book, offering the best price of the year on Amazon's book oriented subscription service.

And even better, almost all models of Amazon's Kindle e-readers are on sale this Cyber Monday. So if you're hoping to sign up for Kindle Unlimited AND grab yourself a tablet to enjoy it, you can do so today at an incredibly cheap price.

The cheapest Kindle is going to be the Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) for just $99.99 (opens in new tab), which does feature ads on the lockscreen if you go with the base model. It's not intrusive thankfully, but it's just a basic way to save a bit more on an e-reader if you don't mind seeing an ad or two every so often.

They're also offering 3 months of Kindle Unlimited at no charge if you so choose, meaning you can save $50 on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) model and still get access to Kindle Unlimited free! Either way, you're scoring a great deal on a cheap Kindle packaged with Kindle Unlimited.

How do I get free Kindle Unlimited for 3 months?

If you want Amazon's reader-based subscription service free, you'll need to purchase an Amazon Kindle. Any version will do, but all will come with Kindle Unlimited free for 3 months right out of the box if you choose the proper version at checkout.