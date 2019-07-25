Get a cheap fan from Amazon today – up to 70% off!

With the temperature constantly rising since the end of last week and hitting crazy highs in some areas (hello, London), we all crave for some coolness, especially if we work or live in a building with no air conditioning. We might not wish autumn to come any sooner than it has to but that doesn't mean we would like to bake in our dwellings.

In case you missed out on ventilation deals during Amazon Prime Day, fear not, the online retail giant has us covered with some more cool deals. Pun is very much intended.

(And don't forget our best fan round-up, or our guide to the best Dyson fans too. You'll find all the leading fans – and today's lowest prices – in both articles.)

• Up to 25% off on fans on Amazon

• You can also get up to 30% off swimming pools and hot tubs at Amazon today

At the time of this writing, there are 6 fans included in the up-to 25 per cent sale on Amazon. That being said, only one fan falls under this description because believe it or not, the rest of the fan deals are actually up to 72 per cent (!) off.

Amazon tells us that sales of certain electric fans, including the Bionaire Mini Tower Fan and Igenix Pedestal Fan, have risen by over 250% week-on-week, and select facial water mist sprays, such as the Magicool Hot Weather Cooling Spray, have seen sales rise by over 700% week-on-week.

If you can't find anything you fancy on the Amazon discounted fan list, head over to Currys, who has a Currys fan sale on too (not surprisingly).

Below is the list of fans you can get for a discounted price.

Bionaire Oscillating Mini Tower Fan with Timer & Ioniser | Sale price £29.99 | was 34.99 | save £5 (14%)

This table top tower fan has a decibel rating of 46 and comes with a built-in ioniser too to Keep the air fresh and odourless.View Deal

Bionaire Height Adjustable Standing Floor Fan with Remote Control | Sale price £54.99 | was £79.99 | save £25 (31%)

This fan sports dual blades which increases air flow by 20 per cent. It is also height adjustable between 90-122 cm (35-48 inches).View Deal

Honeywell HO-5500RE Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote Control and Gliding Grill Function | Sale price £49.99 | was £83.99 | save £34 (40%)

A tower fan with a LED display, timer function and 3 different wind modes: choose between normal, natural breeze and sleeping.View Deal

Dyson fans

In case you are more into Dyson fans (we definitely wouldn't blame you, we are big fan of Dyson products here at T3), here are some options to consider:

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater

Effective all year around, the AM09 moves 18 litres of air per second. It is also safe: this fan automatically cuts off if tipped over - £349 on Amazon (£50 off RRP)

Effective all year around, the AM09 moves 18 litres of air per second. It is also safe: this fan automatically cuts off if tipped over - £349 on Amazon (£50 off RRP) Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Tower Fan

Using Dyson's own air Multiplier technology, the AM07 draws air form the surrounding area and projects it out at high velocity - £339 on Amazon (£20.99 off RRP)

And here is a novelty one for you, too: the Fancii Small Personal USB Fan might be a compact device but if the reviews are anything to go by, this little fan delivers a punch. It is also £9.01 off at the moment, retailing at £15.99. Limited time only!

T3's best fan roundups