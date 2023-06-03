Acerpure Cool Series review: A 2-in-1 Air Circulator and Purifier

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

T3's Acerpure Cool Series Purifier review in a sentence: Not so great to look at, but seemingly very effective and keeping your air clean and smelling fresh.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve thought about air quality quite differently since the whole COVID pandemic period, particularly if I’m travelling. Prior to that, I didn’t really worry too much about what the air was like around my home either and, thankfully, I’m not susceptible to allergens and suchlike. Today though, owning the best air purifier you can afford makes a lot of sense, and for me, it’s not just been inspired by dodging what COVID was dealing out.

In fact, it wasn’t until I started reviewing air purifiers that I realised just how much crud there is floating around in the air at home. Buying a quality air purifier can help to remove many, if not all allergens, particles and pollution from your home. Granted, there doesn’t seem to be a definitive answer as to whether or not these air-cleaning boxes really work, but in my experience and by looking at the stats on the appliances, they do at least seem to make a difference to overall air quality.

Choice on the air purifier front is growing too, with top models from Blueair, Dyson, Meaco and Philips all being brands to consider at the top end of the spectrum. Now though, Acer, which is perhaps better known for its laptops and tablets, has brought out this model; the Acerpure Cool Series 2-in1 Air Circulator and Purifier.

Alternatively, if you just want to keep the air moving and cool things down a bit, we also have a guide to the best fans and the best Dyson fans – several of which are also air purifiers. Meanwhile, here’s what I think of this new arrival on the air purifier front.

Acerpure Cool Series Purifier review: Price and availability

The Acerpure Cool Series Purifier 2-in-1 Air Circulator and Purifier is available now directly from Acer or from other online retailers such as Amazon. It has an RRP of £329.99 in the UK.



(Image credit: Future)

Acerpure Cool Series Purifier review: What is it?

If you’re looking for a bit of an all-rounder, the Acerpure Cool Series Purifier 2-in-1 Air Circulator and Purifier is a good bet. I’m not entirely thrilled with the design and overall appearance of this appliance though, as it looks more like something you’d see in the corner of an office somewhere in Asia. The look and feel is not very European, which is quite different to products from, say, the Blueair range that have a very cool Scandinavian-feel. If you’re all about the look of your appliances, this may be a put-off.

Nevertheless, the Acerpure Cool Series Purifier packs in a full suite of features and functions designed to make the air quality in your home better. It’s got a main body, with a fan that has been mounted on the top of that, which looks a little odd to be honest. This can be set to revolve and oscillate using either the control pad on the top of the main unit or the supplied remote control. There’s a vibrant display on the front of the unit too, which gives you data on what sort of air quality you’re getting.



(Image credit: Future)

Around the back is a socket for the power cable, which sits at the foot of the machine and feels like it’s quite loose. Midway up the body are the all-important sensors, behind a small plastic cover that falls off easily.

Acerpure Cool Series Purifier review: Is it any good?



(Image credit: Future)

One of the best things about this appliance is its ease of setup and operation. It’s a sizeable unit, but once out of the box, there’s not too much to do. You also get a handy guide for getting started, which summarizes what to do in just four steps. Essentially, this involves taking off the packaging of the filter bag and plugging in the power.

You’ll then need to give the unit 90-minutes to calibrate itself, during which you may see slightly more erratic figures appearing on the display as it settles into the groove. The fourth bit isn’t really a step as such as it just underlines there’s a neat little magnet on the back of the unit where you can stick the remote control, so it doesn’t disappear down the back of the sofa. A nice touch that.

The other really good thing is the main manual, which offers crisp and clear instructions, backed with cool graphics about what this machine does, and how. However, what is less appealing is the design, which is less good on the eyes than my existing Blueair purifier. That’s also pretty big, but the Acerpure features more of a funky, well, quirky design thanks to its fan being mounted like a head on top of the main unit.

Acerpure Cool Series Purifier review: Performance

I’ve been pleased with the easy setup with this appliance and got everything going without any hassle or faff. The touch control panel works nicely with the tap of a digit and any changes are conveyed on the display in terms of stats. If you’ve got hard floors the unit can tend to move around a bit if you’ve got it on the rotate setting. However, the up and down action of the fact feels really effective, especially if you dial run up through the speed settings. It can create quite a breeze.

In terms of functions, there’s power on/off, Wi-Fi capability, purifier speed, a lock function and circulator speed control. An off-timer offers flexibility, as does the quiet mode while the up and down swing controls the fan head as mentioned. There’s also the aforementioned left and right mode. An operating air quality display gives you the initial value of PM2.5, while there’s also an indication when the filter eventually needs replacing.



(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, the display panel lets you choose a smart mode if you want to leave the machine to its own devices. I was impressed with the delivery of the data, with a dust status reading that shows three coloured lights; green, yellow and red, to indicate quality levels, as in good, moderate or poor. The same thing happens when the unit is displaying gas status, so if you’ve got bad air for any reason you’ll soon know about it. Overall, the Acerpure Cool Series Purifier does appear effective, although as always, it is hard to judge just how effective it has been.

Acerpure Cool Series Purifier review: Verdict



(Image credit: Future)

As air purifiers go, I’d say the Acerpure Cool Series Purifier is as good as others available today and fair play to Acer for having a crack at the air purifier market. I think where they’ve slipped up is in the design, as this isn’t something I’d really like to have in the corner of my living room. Compared to my Blueair unit, it looks a bit sorry for itself.

The features and functions are all very good, however and the appliance works away happily enough without any need to interrupt. Better still is the beefy fan, which during a warm period while testing proved to be a standout feature for me. Overall then, I’d certainly consider buying the Acerpure Cool Series Purifier perhaps for a bedroom or office, but it’s not going to stay in the front room if I’ve got friends coming around.

Acerpure Cool Series Purifier review: Alternatives to consider

As I mentioned earlier, the air purifier marketplace is growing by the day, but it is dominated by the bigger names. Lookout for anything from Blueair, especially with the HealthProtect 7470i, which as far as I’m concerned is one of the best looking products on the market that performs well too.

Alternatively, Meaco offers affordable and effective machines, while Dyson also does the job too. However, a great all-rounder that continues to impress is the Hoover H-Purifier 500, which looks good and operates very effectively.