Jura’s new S8 coffee machine is a must-have for flavoured coffee fans

QUICK SUMMARY Jura has just unveiled its new and improved S8 bean to cup coffee machine. The stylish coffee maker offers 27 different coffee variations, and has a new Sweet Foam attachment that adds flavour to the milk. The Jura S8 is available to buy now for £1,695.

Coffee machine manufacturer Jura has just launched its new S8 coffee machine, an automatic bean to cup coffee maker that flavoured coffee fans are going to love. The latest version of the Jura S8 has more coffee variations than ever before, and comes with a Sweet Foam attachment to make flavoured coffees.

Jura has become well known for its range of best bean to cup coffee machines . Part of the brand’s S line, the original Jura S8 was originally launched in 2021. But now in 2024, Jura has upgraded its Jura S8 with new coffee, milk and flavour functions to cater to a wider range of coffee lovers.

The new Jura S8 has 27 coffee options to choose from, including espresso, cappuccino, latte, cortado, macchiato and much more. With its automatic design, the Jura S8 allows you to easily choose your drink option with its 4.3-inch high resolution colour touchscreen display. From there, the Jura S8 takes care of everything for you, plus you can programme your coffee preferences so you get the perfect coffee that suits your needs every time.

The most exciting new feature – and what will get flavoured coffee lovers interested – is the Sweet Foam Function. The Sweet Foam Function directly flavours your milk using the syrup attachment, so you can make different flavoured lattes and cappuccinos using the Jura S8.

(Image credit: Jura)

Designed for both beginner baristas and coffee-making experts, the Jura S8 uses a patented Pulse Extraction Process that precisely pulses water through ground coffee in short intervals. This action allows for maximum coffee flavour for each different coffee type. For the grind, the Jura S8 has a Professional Aroma Grinder (second generation) built in which consistently grinds fresh coffee beans.

The Jura S8 has the same classic design that the original is known for. It’s sculptural and angular, and despite its chunky size, it’s surprisingly compact and can fit comfortably on most kitchen countertops. It can also connect to the Jura app so you can make coffee from wherever you are in the house via your smartphone.

Available in Piano Black, the new and improved Jura S8 is available to buy now on the Jura website for £1,695.