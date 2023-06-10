July has come early with the arrival of these luxury cases

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It might still be June but July has definitely arrived in the UK this week, thanks to the arrival of this fabulous luggage from the Australian brand, July. The brand launched back in 2019 and has retailers across Australia and Hong Kong but its UK launch got delayed due to that sudden lack of travel in the last couple of years.

So while we reviewed July's Carry On Pro case back in 2021, it's only now that it's become available this side of the world. This is a great-looking case, coming in a range of bold colours, sized for carry-on and featuring a built-in power pack for charging your phone and a laptop sleeve that clips to the front.

There's a full range of bags and cases in the range though, with other favourites including the Carry On Light. This is claimed as the world's lightest four-wheeled suitcase, weighing just 1.8kg and being able to fit not just in the overhead compartment, but even under the seat.

Another stand-out is the Checked Trunk, a full-sized suitcase with an 80/20 split, like an old-school travelling trunk. This is no relic though, the 95-litre polycarbonate case weighs just 6kg and features four wheels, a telescopic handle and one-click TSA latch locks.

There are some clever accessories too. I took a look at the Tech Kit, a crushproof translucent polycarbonate case, just big enough for all your chargers and accessories, that you can throw into your carry-on case.

All of July's cases come in a range of bold colours and a wide range of personalisation (currently for free). There are also special edition colours in many of the bags including some bright blues, greens, yellows and reds, plus some two-colour editions on the trunks.

July cases are available direct from the July website, with some high-end retailers expected to be announced soon.

