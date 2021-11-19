John Lewis PS5 restock date announced – and it's good news for gamers

Earlier this week we reported that restock dates had disappeared from John Lewis' internal computer systems suddenly, before updating T3's PS5 restock tracker.

Well, now the John Lewis PS5 restock date has broken cover once more, with the UK retailer reportedly getting fresh stock in December.

And the good news for gamers is that the next John Lewis PS5 stock drop is happening before Christmas, with an approximate date of December 21st, 2021, reported.

That restock date comes courtesy of respected UK PS5 Twitter notification account @PS5StockAlertUK, who wrote in a recent tweet:

"John Lewis expects to receive a Disc Edition only shipment approximately around 21st December. As this is an approximate date, we may expect a John Lewis drop a few days before or after 21/12."

Now, December 21st is a Tuesday, and John Lewis doesn't drop consoles at weekends, so here at T3 we think we're looking at a release window of between Friday 17 and Thursday 23 December.

We can't see the consoles dropped on Christmas eve and, ideally, John Lewis will be wanting to drop these consoles so there is time for them to be picked up or delivered before Christmas day.

As such, right now T3 is looking at this John Lewis drop as the last chance saloon for gamers looking to buy PS5 before Xmas in the UK and then play the best PS5 games. Worth remembering and following in terms of updates for sure.

In the meantime, though, we're hearing word that Amazon, Currys, Very and GAME are all expecting fresh PS5 consoles over the next few weeks, with early December called now for new stock.

Amazon, as ever, is the hardest retailer to pin down in terms of when its next PS5 restock is going live, and as ever we're suggesting gamers check in every day at retailers to check for new stock, as well as follow as many stock tracking accounts and tools as possible.

