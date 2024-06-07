John Lewis knocks 20% off Ooni pizza ovens in time for Father's Day

Father's Day is now fast approaching, meaning it's time to think about gifts. It's the perfect time to show your dad or paternal figure how much you love them, especially if you choose them a gift that you'll get lots of use out of also. Don't worry, we won't tell.

Now, we don't mean to be stereotypical here, but are there any dads that haven't had their eye on one the best pizza ovens? If your dad doesn't own one already, make sure to take a look at John Lewis' latest sale. The huge retailer has discounted most of the Ooni pizza oven range in the lead up to the 16th June, making it the perfect opportunity to purchase one.

We've put all of the deals below so you can find the best one for you - oh sorry, your dad. Enjoy!

Ooni Fyra 12 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven: was £299, now £239.20 at John Lewis (save £60)

Ideal for garden and outdoor parties and events, the portable Ooni Fyra Pizza Oven bakes a pizza in just 60 seconds. At just 11kg, it's lightweight with foldable TPR legs, a detachable chimney and pellet hopper, making it easy to transport.

Ooni Karu 16 Multi Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven: was £699, now £559.20 at John Lewis (save £140)

Flame cook food outdoors using wood, charcoal or gas, with the multi-fuel Ooni Karu 16 pizza oven. This versatile oven uses wood or charcoal for authentic outdoor cooking or use low-maintenance gas with the addition of the Ooni Karu 16 Gas Burner (sold separately).

There's also a range of pizza ovens that have had 15% knocked off as well. Take a look:

Ooni Karu 12G Multi Fuel Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven: was £379, now £322.15 at John Lewis (save £57)

Portable and powerful, the Karu 12G pizza oven from Ooni bakes authentic wood-fired stone-baked pizza outdoors in just 60 seconds. Its lightweight stainless steel body is ceramic fibre-insulated to maximise heat retention, and it's ideal for beginners and experienced pizza-makers alike.

Ooni Karu 12 Multi Fuel Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven: was £299, now £254.15 at John Lewis (save £45)

Multi-fuel powered, with either wood or charcoal out of the box, or with gas via the addition of a gas burner, the Ooni Karu 12 Multi Fuel Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven reaches very high heat.

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Fuel Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven: was £349, now £296.65 at John Lewis (save £53)

The portable Koda pizza oven from Ooni cooks Neapolitan-style pizzas in 60 seconds flat, reaching temperatures of 500°C. No assembly, no mess, no fuss, just quick and simple cooking for friends and family gatherings.

Ooni Koda 16 Gas Fuel Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven: was £499, now £424.15 at John Lewis (save £75)

The portable Koda pizza oven from Ooni cooks Neapolitan-style pizzas in 60 seconds flat, reaching temperatures of 500°C. It can stone bake pizzas up to 16 inches in size on its large cordierite stone baking board, as well as flame cooking meat, fish and vegetables on the innovative L-shaped flame.

Ooni Volt 12 Indoor/Outdoor Electric Pizza Oven: was £799, now £679.15 at John Lewis (save £120)

Ooni's first indoor, all-electric pizza oven, the Ooni Volt 12 cooks delicious 12-inch pizza in just 90 seconds, from the comfort of your kitchen, all year round. This ultra-convenient oven can also be used outdoors for maximum versatility. Read our full review for more.

