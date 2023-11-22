Joby Black Friday sale is live – serious savings on tripods, microphones and more

Content creators are in for a treat!

Man holding a DSLR mounted on a Joby GorillaPod
(Image credit: Joby)
By Matt Kollat
published

Joby, most famous for creating the super-versatile GorillaPod tripod, launched its Black Friday sale. Surprisingly, the deals include more than just tripods. In fact, tons of equipment tailor-made for content creators, including streaming microphones, lights, accessories, and more, are on offer! 

Shop the Joby Black Friday sale

Called JOBY Color Week (how very American), the up to 40% off sale includes some of Joby's most popular products, like the GripTight ONE GP Stand (was £51.95, now £18.99) and the Streamer's Choice kit (was £266.85, now £186.80), the latter of which incorporates the Joby Wavo POD Streamer Kit that I thoroughly enjoyed using when I reviewed it.

Below, you'll find the best Black Friday deals – sorry, best Color Week deals – from Joby.

Joby Beamo Ring Light 12'': was £24.95

Joby Beamo Ring Light 12'': was £24.95, now £16.99 at Joby
This ring light from Joby works perfectly with existing Joby supports and mounts and has three colour temperature modes to help customise the way you look on camera. Its solid build and large size can support even mirrorless cameras, let alone smartphones. Now 32$ off for Black Friday!

View Deal
Joby Wavo PRO Microphone: was £259.95

Joby Wavo PRO Microphone: was £259.95, now £186.99 at Joby
Want to upgrade your on-the-go videography game? You need the Wavo Pro. Helpful ANR cleans up bumps in sound from walking or camera movement, and thanks to the built-in second microphone input, this boom mic is interview-ready all the time. Save £73 this Black Friday!

View Deal
Joby GorillaPod Starter Kit: was £34.95

Joby GorillaPod Starter Kit: was £34.95, now £17.99 at Joby
The classic GorillaPod in its purest form! Mount your GoPro, torch light or compact camera on anything, from columns to branches and more. Plus the rubber feet provide stability on any surface for amazing pics. Now half price!

Joby Compact Action Kit: was £91.95

Joby Compact Action Kit: was £91.95, now £56.99 at Joby
Need something sturdier and taller than the GorillaPod? Check out this full-size tripod, which features an ergonomic pistol grip and a phone mount. Its max weight capacity is 1.5kg (3.3 lbs), more than enough to support DSLRs and a medium-size lens. Save 38% – until stock lasts!

View Deal
Joby Beamo Mini: was £67.95

Joby Beamo Mini: was £67.95, now £28.50 at Joby
How about this tiny but mighty light to complement your mobile video kit? Featuring a unique double cold shoe mounts to add accessories, the Beamo Mini is versatile, waterproof and rugged - perfect for outdoor conditions. Less than half price in Joby's Black Friday sale!

View Deal
