I've waited 23 years for a movie launching on Netflix next month

Mention the phrase streaming service to someone in the year 2000 and chances are they'd think you were talking about rivers. But now in 2023, a movie released in 2000 is finally getting a sequel, and its coming straight to one of the best streaming services.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hits Netflix on December 15th. That's right, we're finally getting a chance to catch up with Ginger, Rocky and the girls after they escaped Tweedy's farm.

If you've not seen the original then what the cluck are you doing? It's a Great Escape parody that has managed to even outscore the legendary Steve McQueen picture on Rotten Tomatoes with 97% (as opposed to 94%). So it's safe to say there are big expectations to live up to in this latest instalment. From me too, Chicken Run is one of my earliest cinematic memories.

Luckily Aardman has a fantastic track record, In fact, I would argue the claymation studio has never made a bad movie and it seems like they haven't started doing it now. Early critic's reviews have landed the new movie a solid 82% rating.

So what's the plot of the new movie? Well, after securing freedom, Ginger, and Rocky have become parents to Molly (Bella Ramsey) and are living a more idyllic life. But when word reaches them of a new threat to feathered friends on farms everywhere, it's time to break Into a farming Fort Knox helmed by a familiar face.

The trailer looks like more great fun with Chicken Run but you might notice one or two characters sounding different. With 23 years between movies, some recasting was inevitable, but at least we now have the talents of Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi and Bella Ramsey to enjoy.

If you can't wait until next month, don't worry there's plenty of Aardman magic on Netflix. including the original Chicken Run, Early Man and Shaun the Sheep.