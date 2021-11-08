I've reviewed dozens of electric scooters and I think this Black Friday sale is unmissable

The Black Friday sales are here, and, if you're wondering whether this year's best Black Friday deals include some big electric scooter bargains, I have some good news for you… As Travel editor on T3, I spend a lot of my time messing around on electric scooters. Sorry, I mean reviewing electric scooters, and I've also got a good idea about e-scooter prices.

There aren't too many electric scooter deals knocking around this Black Friday, but there are several that caught my eye. In this article, I'll go through the ones that I'd actually recommend.

The four that I'd recommend taking notice of are from Pure Electric and Xiaomi, makers of some of the most popular and best electric scooters on the market. Xiaomi is one of the, if not the biggest e-scooter manufacturers in the world, so you know you're getting a quality product, and Pure Electric is a British brand that sits has number T3 Awards to its name.

Electric scooter Black Friday Deals: are they any good?

Xiaomi's electric scooters are already cheaper than most other brands out there, and represent great value for money even at RRP. The Xiaomi range includes the Mi Essential, Mi 1S, and Mi Pro 2. The Mi Essential is the entry-level model and is ideal for beginners. It has a 12.4-mile range and, despite the low price, doesn't sacrifice quality or usability.

While the Mi Pro 2 is a premium e-scooter, sitting at the top of Xiaomi's range, complete with a proven 300W rated motor with 15.5mph top speed and 28-mile claimed range.

The Mi 1S sits in the middle of those two options.

You've also got Pure Electric in this sale. Pure Electric scooters are slightly more premium than Xiaomi. They're designed for British weather and roads, so that means they're waterproof and durable. The Pure Air Electric Scooter (2021 model) sits smack bang in the middle of Pure's range. It features 18.6-miles of range and a powerful 500W motor.

Check out the deals below:

Image Pure Air Electric Scooter (2021 model): was £449, now £399 at Pure Electric

One of the best e-scooters around. Pure's new 500W motor delivers responsive acceleration and superior hill-climbing ability, with a 30km one-charge range. Suitable for all conditions, the Pure Air has a class-leading waterproof design and super tough steel frame. View Deal

Is it a good deal?

Yes! This is the latest Pure Air model and it's the first time it's been discounted. That means it's the lowest price we've seen for the Pure Air.

Should I buy it?

Yes. By my reckoning, it's the best electric scooter offer in the Pure Electric sales. It's not the best electric scooter you can buy, that accolade goes to the Pure Air Pro 2021, but this discount is still a great deal. In our buying guide entry, we said 'We love the second generation of the Pure Air. It's now fitted with an upgraded 500W rated motor (a 43% improvement versus the previous generation), making it the most powerful e-scooter in its class. The result is drastically enhanced hill climbing ability and sharper acceleration from a standstill, with no performance lag on all but the steepest of inclines.'

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2: was £499.99, now £429.99 at Pure Electric

With a near-30 mile range and powerful 300W motor, the Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 offers serious bang for your buck. It’s not as portable as some rivals but it can handle the rigours of a lengthy daily commute. View Deal

Is it a good deal?

Yes! This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2. The previous lowest price is £439.99 on Amazon Prime Day. It's also the cheapest price anywhere on the internet, as it's currently £469 at Amazon.

Should I buy it?

Yes. By my reckoning, it's the second-best electric scooter offer in the Pure Electric sales. It's not the best electric scooter you can buy, that accolade goes to the Pure Air Pro 2021, but this discount is a great deal. In our Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 review we said 'With a near-30 mile range and powerful 300W motor, the Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 offers serious bang for your buck. It’s not as portable as some rivals but it can handle the rigours of a lengthy daily commute'.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Xiaomi Mi Essential Electric Scooter: was £349.99, now £299.99 at Pure Electric

The ideal 'beginners' electric scooter. The Xiaomi Essential electric scooter is designed to provide personal electric transport at a low price, without sacrificing quality or usability. View Deal

Is it a good deal?

Yes, if you're looking for a super-affordable, yet still reliable electric scooter this is it. It's currently around £350 elsewhere, so getting it for under £300 is a great price.

Should I buy it?

That depends. If you don't want to spend over £300 on an e-scooter then yes, go for it as this will be the best deal you'll find today. If your budget can stretch to a little more though, we'd encourage you to do so, because you might find yourself quickly outgrowing this entry-level model.

Image Xiaomi 1S: was £449, now £399 at Pure Electric

The Xiaomi 1S e-scooter is the replacement for the old M365, with a new integrated Bluetooth-enabled stem-mounted display unit. It's a good electric scooter from the world's biggest e-scooter brand. View Deal

Is it a good deal?

Yes, this is the cheapest price we could find on the internet.

Should I buy it?

No, we don't think so. For the same price you could get the Pure Air, which adds weather-ready waterproofness, powerful climbing ability with a 500W motor, stronger construction AND a safer, easier ride.