Is infused water actually good for you?

Staying hydrated is the absolute key to keeping your body functioning as it should. The reasons are endless: to regulate body temperature, prevent infections, improve brain performance and sleep quality. The list could go on and on. However, finding the time to actually drink the recommended 6-8 glasses of water a day is a different task in itself. This is when infused water steps in.

What is infused water?

Infused water is created by adding natural ingredients that are supposed to boost the health value of the water itself. It is typically infused with fruits, vegetables, spices or herbs, and generally believed to help improve your health whilst keeping you hydrated. Before you find out the benefits of infused water, check out our guide to the best water bottles so you can get started.

What are some of the benefits of infused water?

Increased water consumption

Many of the health benefits associated with infused water are actually down to drinking the water itself. If you’re not particularly thirsty, motivating yourself to drink water during the day can be tedious. However, if it’s packed full of flavour, you’re most likely going to find yourselves wanting to consume it. This will help battle dehydration, especially as the warmer days are upon us.

Immune boosting

A strong immune system is excessively important for fighting off infection and illness. To help your immune system to function at its best, consuming more foods that are rich in Vitamin C is a great idea. Luckily, most fruits used to make infused water are rich in Vitamin C, particularly oranges, lemons and limes.

Aids your digestive system

Despite whatever you’ve been told, digestive issues such as heartburn and acid reflux are not caused by excessive stomach acid. It’s actually the opposite - they are caused by not having enough stomach acid. If there isn’t enough stomach acid in the abdomen, the body can’t break down food properly. Adding certain fruits, such as lemons, helps your digestive system generate more stomach acid and altogether improves the way it works.

What should you put in your infused water?

To start making your infused water, chop up your desired fruits, herbs, spices or vegetables and add them to cold water. Citrus fruits are quickly absorbed, whereas berries or herbs may need to be infused for a longer period. Many fruits have different health benefits , but here are a few more options to get you started:

1. Lemons

Lemons are perfect for stimulating your digestive system and are overflowing with Vitamin C. They also add a refreshing and citrus flavour - perfect for dinner parties!

2. Limes

Limes are rich in a whole host of vitamins, as well as calcium, potassium and magnesium. These vitamins and minerals make for better digestion and improved skin.

3. Mint

Mint is a perfect addition to any infused water, especially as it prompts your saliva glands to create enzymes that are important for digestion. It tastes pretty nice as well!

4. Ginger

Ginger is great for soothing the stomach and can help with bloating and nausea. Whilst it needs a little longer to infuse than other herbs or spices, it’s a really nutritious addition.

5. Cucumber

Cucumber is high in fibre which prevents constipation and helps your energy levels. It also makes you feel like you’re at a spa - who wouldn’t want that?

6. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are also really high in fibre, perfect for maintaining digestion and boosting your gut health. They’re a perfect prebiotic!