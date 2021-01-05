Is Halfords open today after the coronavirus lockdown?

Halfords is open today (05/01): As an essential retailer Halfords stores will remain open nationwide and all orders can be collected as planned, while Halfords Autocentre garages also remain open.

All are operating with stringent safety measures in place in accordance with the latest Government guidelines for colleagues and customers.

So yes, during UK's third coronavirus lockdown you can still buy a car air freshener and fluffy steering wheel cover, as well as more essential items, such as car parts and tools.

When will Halfords open?

Halfords retail stores will remain open as usual.

Its website says orders can still be placed online for a home delivery service. If you have already made an order or booking, it will not be affected by the new lockdown.

Halfords Autocentres, which provide essential car maintenance (such as MOTs and servicing) are open today, and will remain open during the lockdown.

Here is a quick breakdown of Halfords operations:

441 retail stores open

367 garages open

112 mobile expert vans that will come to your home

Halfords.com open 24/7

Stores extended opening hours from 8am-8pm

Free Next Day delivery on items over £40 (excluding bulky items)

Free Click and Collect and a Fast Track service

Bookable collection slots

Built bikes delivered to your home

Contactless car drop off for garages

Is it safe to shop at Halfords?

After the first lockdown, Halfords fundamentally changed the way its stores operate. Essentially, the brand won’t be inviting customers into the stores, but providing services and collection from the front of the store, all within the social distancing rules.

This time around, Halfords has put in place important safety measures which include:

Limiting customer numbers indoors

Queue marshalling

Notices and markings for social distancing

Cleaning stations

Hygiene screens and colleague PPE

A contactless Drive in Fit and Repair Service

A vehicle interior sanitisation process for all in car fitting jobs

Obviously, Halfords has also asked colleagues in the most vulnerable groups to stay at home, and can confirm it will only continue to operate this service while they believe it is safe to do so for their colleagues and communities.

Can I order from Halfords online?

Yes, you can currently still place orders with Halfords online.

Does click and collect work with Halfords online?

Halford’s click and collect service is still currently paused while the brand works out a safe way to operate it.

It's most likely that from tomorrow you'll be able to order from Halfords online and collect within four hours from a retail store.

If Halfords follows other stores, such as B&Q, you might have to stay in your vehicle while the order is brought out to you. This will minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Is Halfords online delivery open?

Yes, you can still order Halfords products online and have them delivered to your house - and it’s likely that this will be a contactless delivery.

Halfords is supporting NHS Workers

Halfords is offering a free Ten Point Car Check (which normally worth £15) to all NHS frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

All NHS frontline staff will be able to claim the full safety check at most Halfords retail store or Autocentre from today. The checks, which include top-ups of tyre inflation, screen wash and checks on oil levels, headlights and brake lights, are intended to help keep vital NHS workers moving at this critical time.

Halfords is also offering NHS workers a free Bronze Bike Service to ensure their bikes are safe, especially if they haven’t been used for a while and NHS and emergency workers get 10% off any replacement tyre.