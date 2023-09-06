iPhone versus Android: Why 2023 could be the year I finally switch to Apple

Will the iPhone 15 steal my heart?

iPhone 13 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra on T3 background
(Image credit: Future / Apple / Samsung)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

For several years now I have been using some of the best Android phones and proudly turning all of my group chats green. But with the iPhone 15 now seemingly just a matter of days from launching, is this the year that Apple finally wins me round?

There's no doubt that iPhones are some of the best phones out there, but it has always suited my budget and lifestyle to stick with Android. Why do I want the fuss of switching? Well, 2023 might be the year I take the plunge. 

An admission, I am a serial phone dropper. Splashing out one of the best iPhones hasn't really made much sense to me when one fumble could see it break. The rumour that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could feature a titanium frame, which is stronger than aluminium has me hopeful. Similarly, the lightweight nature of titanium could fix another gripe I have with Apple's phones, they are too big and heavy for my pockets. 

iPhone 15 dummies

(Image credit: YouTube/MacRumors)

iPhone 15 also looks to be the year that Apple finally switches to USB-C, meaning I won't have to splash out on a bunch of new accessories and chargers on top of the cost of a new phone. Now if only we could get HDMI ports on the best MacBooks

I'm not a massive phone photographer but somewhere I do take a lot of pictures on my phone is when on holiday. Having just got back from a trip away, I couldn't help but be slightly disheartened by my snaps. Particularly when taking pictures of animals at a safari park I found my phone's optical zoom to be lacking and the digital option too distorted. Talk of a periscope lens on the Pro iPhone 15 models has me thinking of becoming the next David Attenborough.

If all of these rumours are true, It's going to be very hard to resist the allure of Apple's next flagships. At least until the Google Pixel 8 event on the 4th of October.

CATEGORIES
Phones
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸