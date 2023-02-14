iPhone users just got a cool free software upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple's iOS 16.3 update was released less than one month ago, but iPhone users are already being treated to another update. Usually, when another update comes so soon after a core change, the result is a mediocre collection of nameless backend fixes.

That's not the case here though, with boosts coming to some major iPhone features. For starters, users experiencing issues with iCloud settings should no longer have trouble. Previously, the settings panel could display incorrect settings or become entirely unresponsive if apps were using iCloud, but that should now be fixed.

Siri is also getting a welcome update, to try and fix issues some users were experiencing when using Siri and Find My together. It should allow Siri to work more seamlessly with the location tracking software.

Perhaps the most noteworthy upgrade in iOS 16.3.1 comes to Crash Detection. The feature, which is available on iPhone 14 models, allows the iPhone to detect sudden impacts and can contact the emergency services if you are unable to respond.

It has come under fire, though, as the feature seems to be triggered by a host of other activities. In particular, the feature has been known to trigger when skiing and on rollercoasters, where the sudden changes in speed and altitude are detected as impacts. It's not clear exactly what has changed here, but it is likely a response to these issues.

All in all, it's a great suite of free upgrades for iPhone users. It may sound like a small series of changes, but they serve to greatly improve the overall user experience.

To install the update, simply head into Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.