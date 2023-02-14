iPhone users just got a cool free software upgrade

iOS 16.3.1 brings iPhone users updates to Siri, iCloud, Find My and Crash Detection

Apple iPhone 14 models on white
(Image credit: Apple)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

Apple's iOS 16.3 update was released less than one month ago, but iPhone users are already being treated to another update. Usually, when another update comes so soon after a core change, the result is a mediocre collection of nameless backend fixes.

That's not the case here though, with boosts coming to some major iPhone features. For starters, users experiencing issues with iCloud settings should no longer have trouble. Previously, the settings panel could display incorrect settings or become entirely unresponsive if apps were using iCloud, but that should now be fixed.

Siri is also getting a welcome update, to try and fix issues some users were experiencing when using Siri and Find My together. It should allow Siri to work more seamlessly with the location tracking software.

Perhaps the most noteworthy upgrade in iOS 16.3.1 comes to Crash Detection. The feature, which is available on iPhone 14 models, allows the iPhone to detect sudden impacts and can contact the emergency services if you are unable to respond.

It has come under fire, though, as the feature seems to be triggered by a host of other activities. In particular, the feature has been known to trigger when skiing and on rollercoasters, where the sudden changes in speed and altitude are detected as impacts. It's not clear exactly what has changed here, but it is likely a response to these issues.

All in all, it's a great suite of free upgrades for iPhone users. It may sound like a small series of changes, but they serve to greatly improve the overall user experience.

To install the update, simply head into Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

TOPICS
Phones
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest