iPhone 15 users get a neat free upgrade which should fix overheating issues

It's been a busy few weeks in the tech world, but arguably the biggest release has been the iPhone 15 range. The latest and greatest technology has come to the line up, bringing new features for users to enjoy.

Still, it hasn't all been plain sailing. In the early days of use, some users have experienced trouble with devices overheating. That's not entirely uncommon for early release devices, but it's still a pain for users.

But that should all be a thing of the past now. Apple has just released an update which should fix those issues, as well as providing some other key updates. The iOS 17.0.3 update should be available to all users capable of running iOS 17 in general.

To get the update on your device, simply head to Settings > General > Software Update. You should see an option there for the relevant upgrade.

Apple have been swift to remedy this, having released a statement on Saturday acknowledging the issues. They attributed the issue to a bug in the software, dismissing rumours that the new titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro models was to blame. Instead, in conversation with 9to5Mac, they confirmed that the titanium is actually better at dissipating heat than older stainless steel designs.

They also noted a handful of apps which were causing the issue to worsen, by overloading the CPU in the handset. That included Asphalt 9, Instagram and Uber.

It should be a reassuring change for users. Not only has the issue been fixed, but that change has happened in a timely manner. That's a great sign for the future, with users able to take solace in the fact that problems will be rectified quickly.

Of course, the update isn't quite a catch all solution. Other problems – particularly those with CarPlay and wireless charging in some vehicles – are still being noted after the update. Still, I suspect those might be next on the list for the developers at Apple Park.