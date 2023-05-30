iPhone 15 could come with a wireless charging upgrade

Faster wireless charging for all Apple users

iPhone 15 dummies
(Image credit: YouTube/MacRumors)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

Apple’s walled garden seems to be coming down. Not only do we expect the iPhone 15 to launch with a USB C port and perhaps even with third-party App Stores available as part of iOS 17, but wireless charging looks set to change too. 

According to ChargerLab, all iPhone 15 models (not just the Pro and Pro Max variants) will feature 15w wireless charging, matching the Qi2 open standard. If you’ve got one of the best Android phones and plan to swap to iPhone or are borrowing a friend’s charger, then this is great news.

Past iPhones have 15w wireless charging capabilities, but only on Apple-certified MagSafe accessories. Those using (often cheaper) third-party devices have had to settle for a much slower 7.5w charge, but soon that could change.
 

wireless charger

(Image credit: Future)

Much like the EU’s demands that Apple adopts the USB-C this is another push for universal charging regardless of device, something that seemed impossible just a few years ago. There is talk of Apple keeping the best USB-C charging performance for its own approved MFi (made for Apple) accessories but it seems (fingers crossed) that similar restrictions won’t come to Qi 2 charging. 

Apple has long argued that limiting performance from non-certified chargers is a safety measure, to prevent any potential damage or danger from shoddy accessories. But this news, if true, suggests it could be open season for accessory manufacturers to create the next generation of the best wireless chargers. Of course, you’ll need an iPhone 15 but with WWDC coming up, we could hear more on that very soon. 

TOPICS
Phones
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸