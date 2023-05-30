iPhone 15 could come with a wireless charging upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple’s walled garden seems to be coming down. Not only do we expect the iPhone 15 to launch with a USB C port and perhaps even with third-party App Stores available as part of iOS 17 , but wireless charging looks set to change too.

According to ChargerLab , all iPhone 15 models (not just the Pro and Pro Max variants) will feature 15w wireless charging, matching the Qi2 open standard. If you’ve got one of the best Android phones and plan to swap to iPhone or are borrowing a friend’s charger, then this is great news.

Past iPhones have 15w wireless charging capabilities, but only on Apple-certified MagSafe accessories. Those using (often cheaper) third-party devices have had to settle for a much slower 7.5w charge, but soon that could change.



Much like the EU’s demands that Apple adopts the USB-C this is another push for universal charging regardless of device, something that seemed impossible just a few years ago. There is talk of Apple keeping the best USB-C charging performance for its own approved MFi (made for Apple) accessories but it seems (fingers crossed) that similar restrictions won’t come to Qi 2 charging.