iPhone 14 Pro users can get free Premier League updates – here's how

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The iPhone 14 Pro was released less than a month ago, but already, the headline feature for the new flagship device seems to be a hit.

Dynamic Island is the latest trend for premium iOS devices, enabling the hardware camera notches of old to be replaced with a software design that can morph and move to be more useful. That negative space can become your music player, handle Face ID or Siri duties and give you access to in-call settings.

Now, users are getting their first experience with the Dynamic Island providing live Premier League football scores, and it looks fantastic.

(Image credit: Paul Bradford)

To use this feature, users must first follow a supported game on the TV app. Currently, there is no support to follow a specific team indefinitely, which makes it slightly more annoying to use. I'd expect this to change in a future update though, allowing you to automatically expect updates when your team is playing.

Once followed, the Dynamic Island will display the live score, with the crests for each club. A long press expands the island to include live commentary. Users have been positive thus far, describing the updates as quick and sleek.

When the device is locked, live updates are displayed on the lock screen thanks to the Always-On Display.

At launch, the access to fixtures is limited. Premier League and NBA games are only available to users in the US and Canada. Major League Baseball updates get a slightly wider range of users, adding the UK, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Japan and South Korea to that list. Expect to see that change though, as users in the UK have been vocal about the lack of support for Premier League in the region.

For me, the real magic will come when third-party developers get involved with this. I'd love to see support for Fantasy Premier League too, getting updates on a multi-game weekend to keep track of how my side are getting on.