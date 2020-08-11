iPhone 12 launch date rocked - but here's why there is still hope

The iPhone 12 launch is fast approaching, but it's not been without its share of hiccups. The pandemic has affected a number of industries, with tech companies struggling to meet production schedules as the closure of factories in China meant the inevitable delay of essential parts.

Apple fans have been expecting the next iPhone flagship to be revealed at an event next month, followed by the launch shortly after. Things haven't gone entirely to plan, with the tech giant confirming that it won't be following last years example, with devices going on sale in late September, saying it will instead be selling them "a few weeks later" putting the iPhone 12 launch in the early October window. But the latest news has us worried - although it may not be as bad as you think.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that one of Apple's iPhone component suppliers (Genius Electronic Optical) is battling quality control issues with the wide-angle camera lens used on the cheaper of the four models - the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max.

The problem has reared its head during high temperature and high humidity testing which has lead to cracked coatings on the lens. But Apple has a second supplier in mind (Largan) who can possibly step up - in the interim at least - to ensure it makes its launch date. Kuo explains:

"We estimate that the low-end 7P wide-angle lens, CCM, and final assembly mass production of the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch aluminum frame iPhone will be in mid-to-late August, mid-to-late September, and early October, respectively.

"We believe that in the uncertain timetable for [Genius] to solve the quality problem of film cracking, Apple will give priority to purchasing Largan’s low-end 1/2.6” 7P wide-angle lens at least in the initial supply stage to ensure that the two aluminum-framed ‌iPhone 12‌ can be as scheduled."

If Apple can fill the hole left by Genius, it won't have to push the launch date back into what could be late October at the earliest, meaning prospective customers won't have to endure another delay.

We still don't know if Apple plans on pushing back the reveal or if it's happy to show off the new iPhone 12 and have fans wait a few weeks before it takes orders, but with September getting closer, we're hoping for an update soon.

Source: MacRumours