iPad Air $100 price drop makes it a Prime Day must buy, but you have to act fast

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As Amazon latest major sales period comes to a close, there are still some massive bargains being discovered.

For example, you can get almost $100 off the 5th Gen Apple iPad Air in the US, which now costs $499.99 instead of the usual $599.

That's for th 64GB Wi-Fi-only model in Space Grey. There are also discounts on other colours and storage variants, with a couple of Wi-Fi + Cellular versions available with money off too.

There's one thing to remember though – as the deal seems to be part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days promotion, you will need to redeem it before the clock strikes midnight today (Wednesday 11 October 2023). Otherwise you might turn into a pumpkin, or something.

You'll then have to wait until the end of November and Black Friday. And even then there's no guarantee that Apple devices will be available as part of future deals.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) Wi-Fi only 64GB (Blue): was $599 , now $499.99 at Amazon

The 5th Gen iPad Air is a formidable tablet, with Pro style looks and superfast operation thanks to Apple's M1 processor.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) Wi-Fi only 256GB (Space Gray): was $749 , now $649.99 at Amazon

Get a serious storage boost with the 256GB Wi-Fi only model. It too runs on the M1 chip and has a 10.9-inch display.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB (Starlight): was $899 , now $799.99 at Amazon

If you want to be able to use your iPad Air when you have now wireless internet connection to hook up to, this is a great deal on the cellular model.

Why buy the Apple iPad Air?

The iPad Air 5th Generation was launched in 2022 and remains one of the best tablets around.

It has a 10.9-inch Retina Display, runs super fast on the M1 chipset, and works with the Apple Pencil for an excellent experience at work and play.

To be honest, there's not a huge amount of difference between it and the higher-end Pro models, so is a real winner if you're looking for an all-round device. Especially considering the excellent Prime Big Deal Days discounts.