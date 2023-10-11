iPad Air $100 price drop makes it a Prime Day must buy, but you have to act fast

The M1 Apple iPad Air is available with a huge discount in the Prime Big Deal Days sales

Apple iPad Air deal
(Image credit: Future)
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
published

As Amazon latest major sales period comes to a close, there are still some massive bargains being discovered.

For example, you can get almost $100 off the 5th Gen Apple iPad Air in the US, which now costs $499.99 instead of the usual $599.

That's for th 64GB Wi-Fi-only model in Space Grey. There are also discounts on other colours and storage variants, with a couple of Wi-Fi + Cellular versions available with money off too.

There's one thing to remember though – as the deal seems to be part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days promotion, you will need to redeem it before the clock strikes midnight today (Wednesday 11 October 2023). Otherwise you might turn into a pumpkin, or something.

You'll then have to wait until the end of November and Black Friday. And even then there's no guarantee that Apple devices will be available as part of future deals.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) Wi-Fi only 64GB (Blue):  was $599

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) Wi-Fi only 64GB (Blue): was $599, now $499.99 at Amazon
The 5th Gen iPad Air is a formidable tablet, with Pro style looks and superfast operation thanks to Apple's M1 processor.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) Wi-Fi only 256GB (Space Gray):  was $749

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) Wi-Fi only 256GB (Space Gray): was $749, now $649.99 at Amazon
Get a serious storage boost with the 256GB Wi-Fi only model. It too runs on the M1 chip and has a 10.9-inch display.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB (Starlight):  was $899

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB (Starlight): was $899, now $799.99 at Amazon
If you want to be able to use your iPad Air when you have now wireless internet connection to hook up to, this is a great deal on the cellular model.

View Deal

Why buy the Apple iPad Air?

The iPad Air 5th Generation was launched in 2022 and remains one of the best tablets around.

It has a 10.9-inch Retina Display, runs super fast on the M1 chipset, and works with the Apple Pencil for an excellent experience at work and play.

To be honest, there's not a huge amount of difference between it and the higher-end Pro models, so is a real winner if you're looking for an all-round device. Especially considering the excellent Prime Big Deal Days discounts.

