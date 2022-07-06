iOS 16 will let you put your iPhone into lockdown for severe security attacks

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Going into another lockdown is probably the last thing that anyone wants right now but if you've got sensitive information on your phone that someone is trying to steel, a lockdown could be the answer. Apple has revealed a new optional feature coming in iOS 16 that can put your iPhone into Lockdown Mode.

Lockdown Mode is designed as the ultimate protection against targeted cyber attacks, typically carried out by state-sponsored mercenary spyware. Engaging the optional function will do things like blocking all message attachments apart from images, disabling web technologies such as JavaScript while browsing, blocking incoming calls and FaceTime requests, blocking wired connections and disabling configuration changes.

While it all sounds very James Bond, there have been a number of cases over the years when Apple devices used by important individuals have been targeted. Not only is Apple planning to continue to strengthen the Lockdown functionality but it has increased its bounty to a maximum of $2 million for identifying weaknesses and helping fix them.

(Image credit: Apple)

Bloomberg (opens in new tab) reported that high-profile individuals, including US State Department employees, have previously had their iPhones hacked through state-sponsored cyber attacks. These were able to gain remote access to data on their phones but was detected by Apple.

The Lockdown Mode will not only allow any data loss to be stopped but it can be applied preemptively. The Lockdown mode is also due to be made available for iPads, with iPadOS 16, and Macs with the launch of macOS Ventura.

iOS 16 is due to be launched in September and is expected to coincide with the next generation of iPhone models.