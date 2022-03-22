Insta360 One RS action cam blends GoPro-beating specs with an ultra-fun modular design

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Modular action camera maker Insta360 has announced a new flagship device, the Insta360 ONE RS, a three-piece interchangeable lens action camera that aims to be the best GoPro alternative around. It might just have succeeded too – we gave it 5* in our Insta360 ONE RS review.

The new action camera features a new high-performance 4K Boost Lens with a 1/2" 48MP image sensor as well as the same 5.7K 360 Lens module that featured in the previous flagship, the Insta360 ONE. The new 4K Boost Lens is augmented with a new Core unit, which features a faster processor as well as improved stabilisation and crisper audio, according to Insta360. In addition, the battery module capacity has been increased by 21% to 1445mAh. The camera is IPX8 waterproof to 16 feet (5m), and as the Insta360 ONE RS Twin package (which includes a 360 Lens too) is available now from Insta360.com for GBP £499.99 / USD $549.99 / AUS $919.99.

The new 4K Boost Lens can shoot sharp 4K 60fps videos and 48MP stills, but can ramp up to 6K footage with a classic 2.35:1 ratio for a real cinematic experience. It also features a new Active HDR mode which keeps your video stabilised as you move, minimising ghosting in intense action shots.

The modularity adds a compelling sense of fun, something often lacking in the action camera market, and the combination of 4K Boost Lens and 360 Lens in a single package covers off a lot of bases in one, albeit at a premium price. Although the full Insta360 ONE RS digs into the detail, the new 4K Boost Lens is a worthy successor to the former Insta360 ONE R's Leica-collaboration lens, which made up for speed with quality.

(Image credit: Mark Mayne)

The 360 Lens module in the Insta360 ONE RS Twin package is the same unit as was launched with the former Insta360 flagship, the Insta360 ONE R. It offers 5.7K 360 degree capture, and also automatically removes the selfie stick in footage for easier editing.

The new ONE RS Core module integrates Insta360’s proprietary FlowState Stabilisation into the camera hardware, so that stabilisation is applied in camera rather than post-upload to the app. The 360 horizon levelling is still delivered through the app or desktop software. The ONE RS Core module also has an additional mic, 50% faster WiFi, and an Instant Zoom function that allows 2.7x digital zoom while recording.

Insta360 has also redesigned the camera Mounting Bracket, the new version incorporating a quick release mechanism for switching lenses on the fly, a windproof mic cover, and a heat dissipating panel. The new Core, battery and Mounting Bracket are also available to purchase as a bundle.

The modular design is also backwards-compatible with the older flagship model, allowing the new Boost lens to be used with the older Core and battery pack, and vice-versa. Support for the 4K Boost Lens with the ONE R Core will come in a post-launch firmware update.