Insta360 launches new GO 3 version and now I can't think of anything else

Insta360 launches new Midnight Black Go 3 colourway
(Image credit: Insta360)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

I'm a huge fan of the Insta360 GO 3; I think it's one of the best action cameras of 2023 (the Insta360 Ace Pro is not too shabby, either). I like everything about it, including its white colourway, which makes it look different from the best GoPros, which are often black. However, if you prefer your gadgets darker, rest assured you'll be able to buy a GO 3 from today in the new Midnight Black colourway.

Launched in June, the tiny Insta360 GO 3 is one of the most versatile action cameras, allowing you to spread your creative wings and capture videos and images in ways you never thought were possible. I know tons of creators who use the Insta360 GO 2, the predecessor of the GO 3, and the newer version is better in every way imaginable.

If you produce content for social media (i.e. vertically), often record videos in selfie mode, and like to find unique ways to capture footage, the Insta360 GO 3 is your best bet. Even if you have the GO 2, you might want to consider getting a GO 3; the addition of the Action Pod, the new shooting modes, and the better image quality make it a worthwhile upgrade.

Insta360 launches new Midnight Black Go 3 colourway

(Image credit: Insta360)

The matte black new version is identical from a functionality point of view to the white colourway; it's merely to enable you to "express your personality and preferences better," insta360 says. Plus, there is a more practical reason: the black colour is more discreet for vloggers and creators, unlike the white version that stands out against their clothing.

Insta360 GO 3 Midnight Black Standalone is available from today, 7 December 2023, at Insta360. It comes with the Action Pod, also in Midnight Black, and accessories, including the Magnet Pendant, Pivot Stand, Easy Clip and Lens Guard (pre-installed). Two storage options are available: 64GB and 128GB, priced at $400/ £400/ AU$ 700 and $430/ £430/ AU$ 740, respectively.

