Insider: AirPods Pro 2 are getting a USB-C update

Apple's best true wireless earbuds are going USB-C, but other models will have to wait longer

Apple AirPods Pro 2 true wireless earbuds
(Image credit: Apple)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

Apple's best true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, are getting a mid-cycle update to add USB-C charging. That's according to industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo, who says (opens in new tab) that the second-generation AirPods Pro will ship with a new USB-C charging case later this year.

As we reported a few days ago, Apple's own software mentions a new AirPods model and a new AirPods case, which is a pretty reliable sign that new products are imminent. And this isn't the first time AirPods have been updated without changing the core product. Apple quietly added a MagSafe charging case to its first-generation AirPods Pro in late 2021.

AirPods Pro aren't the only Apple earbuds getting an update for 2023

While the AirPods Pro 2 we'll see later this year are expected to stay identical other than their charging case, Apple is also apparently working on a more significant update to its Beats Studio Buds

That update is hinted at in the same Apple code that revealed the new AirPods, and it ties in with multiple rumours that the headphones will be called Beats Studio Buds+ and have improved active noise cancellation. Although some rumours predicted that the next generation Studio Buds would get the same W1/H1 chips as the AirPods line, Apple has apparently decided to stick with the same Beats chip as in the current version.

So far there's no sign of an official launch date or price for either set of earbuds, but the Beats Studio Buds were a summertime launch back in 2021 so I wouldn't be surprised if it's the same story with their successor.

If you're hoping for USB-C for other AirPods models, you may be out of luck. Kuo says that at the moment, Apple "appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 and 3".

TOPICS
Headphones
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest