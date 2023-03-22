Apple's own code hints at Beats Studio Buds+ and brand new AirPods

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Not all Apple leaks come from outside the company. Sometimes they're in Apple's own software, which seems to have confirmed the existence of two new sets of the best true wireless earbuds: the Beats Studio Buds, and the Apple AirPods.

According to MacRumors (opens in new tab), the release candidate of iOS 16.4 – the nearly-final version of the code that's designed to iron out the last few bugs before the update its released – contains references to a new AirPods model and a new AirPods case too.

Not only that, but there's a reference to an improved version of the Beats Studio Buds too.

Lots of Apple devices have leaked this way before – the always-on display of the iPhone 14 Pro was leaked via code in the first iOS 16 beta – so it looks like these products aren't just the imaginings of someone on Twitter hungry for clicks.

So what is Tim Cook cooking?

What to expect from Apple's next Beats and AirPods

According to reports by 9to5Mac, the Beats Studio Buds+ will look very similar to the current model but would have an upgrade to Apple's H1 or W1 wireless chip. However, MacRumors reports that the Studio Buds+ will continue to use a Beats chip rather than one from the AirPods.

The new Buds+ are expected to have improved Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.

As for the mysterious new AirPods, there's basically no information about what they might be: while the code details a new model number, there haven't been any solid rumours of AirPods upgrades and a new version isn't widely expected: the AirPods (3rd Gen) were only launched in October 2021.

One possible explanation is that rather than a brand new model of AirPods, the code could refer to a slightly changed version of one of Apple's current AirPods models – perhaps AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C rather than Lightning in the charging case to comply with EU charger regulations. The same regulations are driving the iPhone 15's migration to USB-C too.