In the bag! Miele’s Complete C2 PowerLine Bagged Vacuum delivers a clean sweep for Amazon Prime Day

Miele’s Complete C2 PowerLine Bagged Vacuum Cleaner for Amazon Prime Day comes with a whopping £66 discount and premium performance. It isn't a cordless Dyson vacuum, but it's already gained itself an Amazon’s Choice accolade, but that ringing endorsement is backed up with a chunky technical specification and sizeable 4.5-litre dust and dirt capacity.

• Miele Complete C2 PowerLine Bagged Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. £124.00, was £190.00, save £66.00.

Alongside the quality styling, as you’d expect from a Miele, there’s lots of suction power coming from the internals. With 900 watts of suction at your disposal the little Miele is perfect for tackling the housekeeping. And, having the benefit of bags means there’s less residual dust to deal with, which can be a downside of bagless machines we find.

Miele Complete C2 PowerLine £124.00 | Was £190 | Save £66 at Amazon

With a chunky £66 off the asking price this Miele Bagged Vacuum Cleaner is a great deal, but we're even more impressed at just how well the machine picks up dirt and gets it tucked away nicely in the bags, which can be replenished with ease. There’s a decent length hose with this model too, while all of the included attachments make it handy for all sorts of vacuuming tasks, such as tackling the inside of the car.View Deal

We love the no-nonsense stance of the Miele Complete C2, which features functional styling and performance that makes it feel like a more expensive appliance. And, with the current discount in place then this seems like a perfect model to replace an existing machine or even supplement an upright perhaps.

• Miele Complete C2 PowerLine Bagged Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. £124.00, was £190.00, save £66.00.

• Best vacuum cleaner 2019

Prime essentials

More sales!