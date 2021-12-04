I’m glad I didn’t buy the iPhone 13 because the iPhone 14 will be amazing

It wasn't easy, but I managed to read the best iPhone Black Friday deals without succumbing to temptation: as brilliant as the iPhone 13 is, I can't really afford to upgrade right now. Not least because I, erm, just bought AirPods Max in a Black Friday deal I said I was trying to resist here. But that's okay, because from what I'm seeing on the rumour mill the iPhone 14 is going to be a really massive upgrade over my iPhone 12 Pro.

The most obvious difference is going to be the iPhone 14 design. The iPhone 13 was the tock of Apple's tick-tock release schedule, and that means the next version should be quite different.

The smaller notch on the iPhone 13 is welcome, but there are rumours of a complete redesign with the notch replaced with a hole-punch design like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the body made from titanium for increased strength and lighter weight. Some reports suggest that the camera bulge will be flat too, or at least flatter than it is right now.

For me, though, it's what's inside that matters.

Why I'm excited about the iPhone 14

I love my iPhone camera and take a ridiculous amount of pictures with it, so the rumoured 48MP sensor is very exciting – especially if it's accompanied by the long-rumoured periscope lens, which will vastly improve the optical zoom's capabilities. That's where my iPhone currently falls down: I take lots of photos at gigs and a digital zoom just doesn't cut it in that environment.

Some of the other rumours seem pretty sweet too: ProMotion displays across the range for better response times and smoother motion; USB-C instead of Lightning (hurrah!) and maybe even the return of Touch ID, which is handy for me: where I live we're still masking for COVID, but my banking apps rely on FaceID.

For me, then, it makes sense to wait for the iPhone 14: the difference between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 isn't huge enough to justify the cost (not least because I'm still in a contract I don't want to extend). But I do think that if you're using an older iPhone, stepping up to the iPhone 13 will make you happy. As ever, we've scoured the internet for the very best iPhone 13 deals.