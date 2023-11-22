I'm a coffee machine expert and this is the best Black Friday Nespresso deal so far

If you're anything like me, you won't be able to get through the morning without a cup of coffee. I tend to get less fussy about what kind of coffee as the day goes on, but that first cup in the morning is hugely important. It's also the reason why I take great pride in owning one of the best coffee machines on the market, especially as they have the ability to make the most beautiful brew.

As we head towards Black Friday, we've all been busy finding the best deals for you. I've been particularly keeping an eye on the coffee machines, just because there's no better time to buy one. Coffee machines always seem to be reduced around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning there are some great bargains out there at this very moment. To name a few, Currys and Amazon have discounted some of their best-selling machines if you weren't aware!

However, there's one deal that has especially caught my attention. Amazon has applied a whopping 57% discount on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus by Magimix, reducing from £150 to only £64.99! Have a look for yourself:

Nespresso Vertuo Plus (Magimix) Red: was £150 , now £64.99 at Amazon (save £86)

Save nearly 60% with the Nespresso Vertuo Plus (Magimix) in red, reduced from £150! No matter what kind of coffee you like, the Vertuo plus is essentially one machine for 5 coffee sizes and a bunch of different flavours.

Now, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus is unlike a lot of other coffee machines. As opposed to the Original Nespresso machines, the Nespresso Vertuo reads the barcode of each pod, automatically adjusting all brewing parameters to deliver that perfect cup. There are a huge variety of pods available, including the new Coffee+ range. It offers four different coffee cup sizes: espresso (40ml), double espresso (80ml), gran lungo (150ml) and large mug (230ml). The machine will also includes a complimentary welcome set of 12 capsules

It's also an extremely energy-efficient coffee machine that exclusively uses infinitely recyclable aluminium pods. All you have to do is book a Royal Mail doorstep collection for any used Nespresso capsules, or drop them off at any of Royal Mail’s 14,000+ drop-off locations across the UK.

The Vertuo Plus heats up in 40 seconds and features electrical opening and closing, a moveable water tank, and automatic coffee pod ejection. If you're interested in finding out some more, take a look at our full review of the Nespresso Vertuo Plus.