If you can’t afford a Bentley car, how about a phone instead?

The new Bentley-branded phone is set to cost quite a bit still though.

By

Bentley has once again paired up with luxury smartphone brand Vertu to create another ultra extravagant handset that pushes the boundaries of how much some people will pay for an average Android handset.

The Vertu Signature Touch for Bentley phone has two-tone Beluga and Hotspur Bentley leather, Hotspur stitching and a 3D Bentley logo placed on the front.

Vertu has confirmed this is the highest performing phone the company has ever created, but that's not exactly a hard record to topple. All we officially know about the spec so far is that it'll run Android 5.1 software.

Paying for the looks

All Vertu phones come with a free trial to the Dedicated Concierge feature that offers access to exclusive deals and a personal assistant on the end of the phone at all times.

This version also comes with its own Bentley app giving you access to special events and promotions on one of the world's biggest luxury car brands.

Problem is we don't know the price just yet. The normal Vertu Signature Touch costs between £6,500 and £13,700. Add on top of that the Bentley premium and we can assume it's going to cost quite a bit more than the smallest value, and even more if you add in some of the customisation options that Vertu offers.

Via The Verge

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.