If leaked specs are correct, the Asus ROG Phone 8 is going to be a beast

Mobile gaming is often seen as a poor relation compared to PC and console gaming, but the Asus ROG Phone 8 could soon change all that. We consider Republic of Gamers' current flagship, the ROG Phone 7 to be the best gaming phone out there, so colour us excited to see it level up.

In fact we need to make a distinction here, as it is the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate that has piqued our interest the most. As reported by 91 mobiles the Geekbench scores have been spotted and it looks like a phone determined to make sure you never touch a dedicated handheld console again.There will also be a third model, dubbed the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, that sits between the standard and ultimate specs.

The headline is that all variants of the phone will seemingly be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The 8 Gen 2 effort on the ROG Phone 7 blew us away with its balance of raw performance and battery life so needless to say we are buzzing for its successor. Geekbench also indicates that the phone will launch with Android 14 and a hefty 16GB of RAM - twice that of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The previous phone only launched in April this year so don't expect a release till 2024 but Geekbench benchmark scores of 2213 (Single-Core) and 7048 (Multi-Core) are mighty impressive. There might however be another challenger to the crown. Interestingly, Apple went big on gaming performance for the iPhone 15 Pro Max with ray tracing a particular focus, indeed the iPhone fares even better on Geekbench with scores of 2880 and 7125 respectively. However, the ROG 7 had a 165Hz refresh rate display while the latest iPhone caps out at 120Hz, so gamers may prefer the extra smoothness of the ROG.

Of course, if you love handheld gaming but still aren't convinced by phones, you could always try The Asus ROG Ally for something more powerful than a Nintendo Switch.