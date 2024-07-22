I use these earbuds every day and they've just got a major free software upgrade

Quick Summary If you own the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, you're about to get a major free feature upgrade. The new software brings a massive feature to the buds – and this is how to get it.

If there is one part of a technology arsenal which I can't live without, it's a pair of the best wireless earbuds. I'm always listening to music and podcasts, or taking calls on the move, and that makes them a really essential addition to my life.

For me, there is no better option than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. These are some of the most impressive buds I've ever used, with beautiful sound quality, excellent ANC and a surprisingly comfortable fit.

They've been my main pair ever since – and now, they've got an absolutely crucial new feature as part of a major software upgrade. The earbuds will now feature multipoint connectivity, offering a wealth of additional functionality.

If you're not familiar, multipoint connectivity allows you to connect to two different devices simultaneously. That means you could hook up to your laptop for a Zoom meeting, before seamlessly switching back to Spotify on your phone, for example.

It's a really neat addition. While I'm a big fan of the performance of these buds overall, having to disconnect and reconnect to different devices is a bit of a faff. This update does away with that, and should save users time in their day.

Those aren't the only ones seeing a boost, either. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Open Earbuds are getting some love, too, with additional features as well as bug fixes.

Users will find improvements made to their voice pick-up and connectivity, for a more pleasing user experience. There is no word on what the bug fixes will entail, but we can reasonably expect these to be more minor fixes.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, how can you update the software for these models? Fortunately the answer to that is 'very easily'.

Simply head into the Bose app and connect your earbuds to start the process. From there, head to the settings and find a category called 'Product Update'. You're looking for software version 4.0.20 on the Ultra Earbuds, and you'll need to run that update with the app open.