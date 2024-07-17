I test security cameras and this Ring Floodlight Cam deal is what I’m buying this Prime Day

It’s day two of the Prime Day sale, and the best Prime Day deals aren’t stopping until midnight tonight! As a smart home expert, I’ve been searching for the latest deals on the best security cameras , and the best deal I’ve found is on the Ring Floodlight Cam.

Right now, the Ring Floodlight Cam is 39% off in the Prime Day deals – but you’ll need to be quick as this deal is ending soon.

Originally priced at £179.99, the Ring Floodlight Cam is now £109.99, saving you £70 on this quality security camera. As Amazon owns Ring, there are plenty of price cuts on Ring devices in this year’s Prime Day sale, but this discount on the Ring Floodlight Cam is getting the most attention right now.

To view the Ring Floodlight Cam deal, click the link above or keep reading to find out more about why T3 loves this security camera.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was £179.99 , now £109.99 at Amazon

Save £70 on the Ring Floodlight Cam in the Prime Day deals. This 1080p HD outdoor security camera is packed full of smart home features, but the standout is its LED floodlights that can light the way to your front door and scare off any potential intruders. Available in black or white colourways.

Ring is one of the most popular smart security brands on the market, and as someone who owns a Ring camera and video doorbell, I can understand why. Not only are Ring devices incredibly high quality and reliable, but they’re pretty affordable too – and now the Ring Floodlight Cam is even more affordable with this Prime Day discount.

The Ring Floodlight Cam is a premium outdoor camera that offers 1080p HD camera quality and two-way talk, so you can see, hear and speak to people outside your home, whether you’re there or not. When connected to the Ring app – which also happens to be one of the better apps I’ve tried – you can watch live view, customise motion zones and receive alerts to keep your property safe.

One of the best features of the Ring Floodlight Cam is its floodlights (unsurprisingly). It has a 2000 lumen motion-activated LED floodlight that lights up when it detects movement. The brightness is customisable and when paired with the security siren, it can scare off any burglars or intruders for better home protection.

The Ring Floodlight Cam is a great device to add to your existing home security system or to completely start a new one. This deal is limited time only and comes with a 30 day free trial of the Ring Protect Plan.