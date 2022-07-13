I review tech for a living and this Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Prime Day deal is unmissable

Samsung's latest smartwatch has never been cheaper

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Amazon Prime Day deal
(Image credit: Future)
Yasmine Crossland
By
published

You might have spent the day umm-ing and ahh-ing over which Amazon Prime Day deals are worth your hard-earned cash, and which aren't, so I won't beat around the bush with this one - this is undoubtedly one of the best Prime Day deals of 2022.  

Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch4 with a 40mm face has been discounted by £100 taking it down to only £149, or if you prefer the larger 44mm watch face, the price has dropped by £120 to just £169. 

You'll have to act fast though, this deal won't be around for too much longer. 

(opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm: was £249, now £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
You've struck gold with this one, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 has had its price dropped by 40% for Amazon Prime Day. This is a smartwatch that does it all and it will look good doing it.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm: was £289, now £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're after a slightly larger watch face then you're in luck because the 44mm version has also been discounted!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch4

If you own a Samsung Galaxy device and you're looking for a new smartwatch then there's literally nothing better out there for you. This was created and designed to be used with other Galaxy tech. 

What about if you use another type of Android phone? Well because this runs on Wear OS, it works seamlessly with everything Google so you'll still be able to make use of almost everything it has to offer. 

I've tried it out, and in the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review, I came to the conclusion that 'it's modern, slim and comfortable as well as having loads of useful features and a really intuitive operating system'. The battery life may not wow you but you can't have it all, and just about everything else about this watch is a roaring success. 

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US

TOPICS
Deals
Yasmine Crossland
Yasmine Crossland

Reviews Writer for T3, Yasmine, started writing reviews in 2019 and is always knee-deep in the latest tech products. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech and is happy to tell you exactly what she thinks about it too. In her free time, you'll catch her tending to her plants and planning her next big trip. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals