I review tech for a living and this Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Prime Day deal is unmissable

You might have spent the day umm-ing and ahh-ing over which Amazon Prime Day deals are worth your hard-earned cash, and which aren't, so I won't beat around the bush with this one - this is undoubtedly one of the best Prime Day deals of 2022.

Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch4 with a 40mm face has been discounted by £100 taking it down to only £149, or if you prefer the larger 44mm watch face, the price has dropped by £120 to just £169.

You'll have to act fast though, this deal won't be around for too much longer.

You've struck gold with this one, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 has had its price dropped by 40% for Amazon Prime Day. This is a smartwatch that does it all and it will look good doing it.

If you're after a slightly larger watch face then you're in luck because the 44mm version has also been discounted!

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch4

If you own a Samsung Galaxy device and you're looking for a new smartwatch then there's literally nothing better out there for you. This was created and designed to be used with other Galaxy tech.

What about if you use another type of Android phone? Well because this runs on Wear OS, it works seamlessly with everything Google so you'll still be able to make use of almost everything it has to offer.

I've tried it out, and in the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review, I came to the conclusion that 'it's modern, slim and comfortable as well as having loads of useful features and a really intuitive operating system'. The battery life may not wow you but you can't have it all, and just about everything else about this watch is a roaring success.

