I review air fryers for a living, and these are the Prime Day deals worth buying

It’s Amazon Prime Day! I’ve been scouring the best Prime Day deals for the latest price drops and discounts, and I’ve found that some of the most popular deals are on the best air fryers .

Everyone loves air fryers and they’ve become a firm staple in most people’s kitchens. They’re versatile, quick and easy to use, and they make delicious food using much less fat and oil than traditional cooking methods. Whether you’ve never owned an air fryer or you’re looking for an upgrade to your current one, I’ve found the best air fryer deals in the Prime Day sale, from Ninja, Tower, Instant Pot, Tefal, Philips and much more..

P.S. Take a look at the best Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals for discounts on coffee machines, multicookers, sparkling water machines and pots and pans.

Best Prime Day Air Fryer deals 2023

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer MAX: was £269.99 , now £169.99 at Amazon

Save £100 on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer MAX at Amazon. This 6-in-1 air fryer looks stylish, has two big cooking drawers and comes with a pair of silicone tongs.

Ninja 4-in-1 3.8L Air Fryer: was £149.99 , now £74.99 at Amazon

Get the Ninja 4-in-1 3.8L Air Fryer for half price in the Prime Day sale. This air fryer has 4 cooking functions, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The 3.8-litre capacity cooks for up to 4 people and can fit 900g of fires and a 1.35kg chicken.

Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: was £99.99 , £59.98 at Amazon

Get 40% off the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Digital Air Fryer at Amazon. Choose from air fry, bake, roast and reheat features to make delicious meals using 95% less oil. The display is easy to use with a smart dial control that adjusts time and temperature.

Instant Vortex Plus Dual Basket with Clear Cook Digital Air Fryer: was £199.99 , now £124.99 at Amazon

The Instant Vortex Plus Dual Basket with Clear Cook Digital Air Fryer is now under £125 in the Prime Day sale. This XL air fryer has a 7.6-litre capacity that can fit and cook a large amount of food at once. Its dual baskets can cook things independently for complete control and versatility.

Tower T17076 Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: was £139.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

Get the Tower T17076 Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Air Fryer for under £100. It's a handy kitchen appliance that uses Rapid Air Circulation to cook your food, and the 11-litre size can fit a whole chicken!

Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer: was £69.99 , now £46.99 at Amazon

The cheapest air fryer deal I’ve found today is on the Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer which is now just £46.99 at Amazon. This air fryer uses Vortx technology to rapidly circulate hot air around food, making it 30% faster than a conventional oven (and it’s healthier, too).

Tower T17102 Vortx Vision Dual Air Fryer: was £159.99 , now £119.99 at Amazon

Now £119.99, the Tower T17102 Vortx Vision Dual Air Fryer has two compartments, 11-litre capacity and a digital touch panel. It has 10 pre-set cooking settings and the different compartments can cook independently or at the same time to cook meals for the whole family.

Tefal Easy Fry 9-in-1 11L Air Fryer: was £219.99 , now £109 at Amazon

Save £110 on the Tefal Easy Fry 9-in-1 11L Air Fryer in the Prime Day deals. If you want an oven, grill and rotisserie cooking appliance in one device, this is the deal to choose… and it’s the best saving I’ve found today.

Tefal Easy Fry XXL 2-in-1 Digital Dual Air Fryer & Grill: was £179.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

Now 44% off for Prime Day, the Tefal Easy Fry XXL 2-in-1 Digital Dual Air Fryer & Grill has a 6.5-litre or x2 3.25-litre drawer capacity that cooks food quickly and easily. This model is an Amazon Exclusive and it has 8 cooking programmes to choose from.

Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series: was £159.99 , now £109.99 at Amazon

Save £50 on the Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series in the Prime Day deals. This 13-in-1 appliance features Rapid Air Technology and uses 90% less fat.

Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series: was £149.99 , now £89.99 at Amazon

Now under £90, the Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series is 40% off for Prime Day. This air fryer has 7 preset programmes, including fries, meat, fish, chicken, cake, grilled vegetables and frozen snacks, which can be selected on the clever touchscreen.

Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer: was £169.99 , now £119.99 at Amazon

Bigger is better and the Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer is now £119.99 at Amazon. This extra large air fryer uses 360° air circulation to make crispy and delicious food every time.

COSORI Air Fryer: £109.99 , £79.99 at Amazon

If you have £80 to spend on an air fryer, the COSORI Air Fryer is the best one you can buy. It has rapid heat circulation technology which provides faster cooking while consuming less electricity.

Swan Duo Digital Air Fryer: was £149.99 , now £114.99 at Amazon

Get 23% off the Swan Duo Digital Air Fryer in the Prime Day sale. This family sized air fryer has dual baskets, 8-litre capacity, a smart touchscreen and it uses Rapid Air technology to cook your meals.