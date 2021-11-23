I own the SecretLab Titan Evo gaming chair, and recommend this Black Friday deal on it

Unlike many pushers of Black Friday deals I actually own the product I'm recommending here. I've sat on and used the SecretLab Titan EVO 2022 for over a year now and, as a PC gamer, let me tell you that it is a fantastic piece of kit.

And that's why I think this SecretLab Black Friday deal on the Titan EVO 2022 is well worth checking out, as it cuts the cost of buying it in both the USA and UK.

What's best about the deal, too, is that the discount can be applied to the Titan EVO in both its NEO Hybrid Leatherette and SoftWeave Plus Fabric upholstery types, meaning there's huge customisation available in terms of material finish and color.

SecretLab are offering $30 off the Titan Evo 2022 at its official US store, meaning you can bag it in its NEO Hybrid Leatherette upholstery for $469 now for a limited time. I think this is the best gaming chair on the market today.

The Titan EVO 2022 is the number one gaming chair I recommend to gamers, making this £30 price cut on it over at the SecretLab UK store well worth checking out if you're in the market for a premium upgrade.

When I wrote T3's SecretLab Titan EVO review for T3 I praised its "quality selection of upholstery finishes", as well as its "in-built 4-way lumbar support system", "magnetic memory foam head pillow" and "excellent seat base ergonomics".

I also said that the Titan EVO 2022 "evolves the gaming chair product in a bunch of small but smart and refined ways", before bestowing a maximum score of 5 stars on it. I also then made it our best gaming chair top pick for most gamers.

Over the past year or so I've used the Titan EVO 2022 for gaming (playing Cyberpunk 2077 for more than 100 hours!), working and for just chilling out and watching content on Netflix. It looks great, feels great and even smells great, too, and if you ask me I think basically any gamer would feel the same.

If you can afford it go buy it, it really is that simple. And with this Black Friday discount, picking up a Titan EVO 2022 has never been easier.