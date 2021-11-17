I own the iPhone 13 and think this FREE upfront Black Friday deal on it is superb

Fonehouse is one of T3's favourite UK phone retailers and its now live Black Friday discounts are among the best Black Friday deals we've seen this year.

A real highlight for me is this fantastic offer on Apple's brand new iPhone 13, which places the phone in your hand for free upfront, and then partners it with a fantastic SIM plan from Three that delivers 100GB of 5G data as well as unlimited calls and texts for £45 per month.

The deal also includes your choice of colourway from Midnight, Red, Blue, Pink and Starlight, as well as free next-day delivery.

Apple iPhone 13: free upfront, £45 per month at Fonehouse Apple iPhone 13: free upfront, £45 per month at Fonehouse

This Apple iPhone 13 phone deal delivers the handset for nothing upfront in your choice of colourway, and then partners it with a SIM plan from Three that delivers 100GB of data per month along with unlimited calls and texts for £45 per month. Free delivery is also included and the deal is covered by Fonehouse's Black Friday Price Promise, too.

Fonehouse is such a good place to shop during the Black Friday sales as it runs its Black Friday Price Promise guarantee, which means that if you can find the same deal cheaper at any other retailer over Black Friday then it will refund you the difference.

As such, you can shop any of its Black Friday deals on offer right now knowing that you're getting the best price possible.

And that's why I think this iPhone 13 phone deal is superb – it lands you the brand new iPhone 13 for no spend at all upfront, and then supplies a really strong Three 5G SIM plan for an affordable £45 per month.

As to why you would want an iPhone 13, T3's detailed iPhone 13 review reveals why, calling it a "phone for everyone" and bestowing upon it a maximum score of 5 stars. I think its screen, performance and software are just superb and the device is a pleasure to use.

Want to see the best offers at rival phone retailers for iPhone 13 right now? Then check out the below pricing chart, which shows today's very best packages, which can be filtered by network, price, plan length and more.