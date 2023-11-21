I own (and love) this athlete-approved gym bag - and it's 20% off for Black Friday

If you’re a fitness enthusiast and you haven’t heard of Built For Athletes then, seriously, where have you been? They make some of the best durable gym backpacks to carry your training essentials and can be seen on the backs of athletes including Fittest Woman in the UK, Jen Muir, and CrossFit athlete Aimee Cringle. Better still, they’re offering up to 30% off for Black Friday!

I own the Large Camo Gym Backpack (which currently has 20% off) and it’s, without a doubt, the best gym bag that I own. It’s got a very generous 45 litre capacity, so I have no problem fitting my weightlifting belt, shoes, towel and a change of clothes inside. It’s water repellent, is made of rip-proof fabric and even has a 16” laptop sleeve inside, so you can easily go from work to gym. The two bottle holders is also pretty neat — one for your water, another for your protein shaker.

Built For Athletes Large Black Gym Backpack: was £114.99 , now £91.99 Whether you're an avid gym goer, CrossFitter or weightlifter, you'll have no problem fitting all your kit in this backpack. It also opens flat to 180 degrees for easy access to your belongings.

If 45 litres sounds a little too large for you, don't worry, as Built For Athletes also do this backpack in a 25 litre version, which also currently has up to 30% off. There's also a range of colours/patterns in both size bags, so you can choose something that fits your own personal style. It may not be the cheapest gym bag amongst the Black Friday deals, but if you're in need of a new one (or you know someone who is), then, believe me, it's a purchase you won't regret as the quality it top notch and made to last.